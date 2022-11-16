Flip the Switch, Save the Environment

All it takes is one look at the night sky to see how abundant artificial light is after sunset. Often considered a harmless practice, the streets are illuminated far past midnight by street lamps and night lights of all kinds. What’s often overlooked is the devastating effect that these artificial lights have on the environment. Light pollution disrupts ecosystems by causing confusion in the natural cycles of wildlife, attracting animals to places they don’t belong, and adding greenhouse gases to the atmosphere.

Animals come equipped with a natural clock of sorts that gives them a natural routine. A common example of this is the circadian rhythm which divides the 24-hour day into two halves, daytime and nighttime. Diurnal animals are active during the day while nocturnal animals are active during the night. These cycles are mostly light-dependent, relying on the rising and setting of the sun to transition between the two stages. However, light pollution can make this transition blurry. In humans, for example, melatonin is produced to ease the body into sleep. However, melatonin is produced in response to darkness. Studies show that it only takes 15 minutes of light exposure to completely halt melatonin production. Furthermore, should this be repeated, the circadian rhythm may be disrupted which in turn may lead to depression, insomnia, cardiovascular disease, and cancer.

Animals are attracted to light for different reasons. Turtle hatchlings instinctively move towards the brightest light because, before artificial light, that was always the moonlight reflecting off the water. Now, turtle hatchlings crawl toward the bright lights of coastal cities, often dying due to dehydration or predation. In Florida alone, light pollution contributes to the death of millions of turtle hatchlings each year.

Insects are also attracted to light which can destroy an ecosystem from the ground up. This is because insects are the main source of food for a significant number of species. When they fly into cities, their populations decline, causing their predators to face starvation. Bats are hit the hardest by this as they tend to avoid light. For bats, not only are there fewer total insects available, but the majority of those that are left are in areas they are unwilling to go to.

When thinking about the emissions of greenhouse gases, lights rarely, if ever, cross the mind. However, with the majority of energy still coming from fossil fuels, the lights shining are adding to the climate crisis while contributing little benefit. Date from the United States Department of Energy shows that outdoor lighting in residential areas produces 15 million tons of carbon dioxide each year. To put that in perspective, to offset that much carbon dioxide production, about 600 million trees would have to be planted. Better yet, turning off all of the lights would be the equivalent of taking 9.5 million cars off the road.

With every problem, there is a solution. With regard to light pollution, the solution is simple. Turning off unneeded lights at night would be the most effective. For those unwilling to give up their artificial lights, sensors or shields can do the trick. Sensored lights only turn on when something triggers the sensor. As such, the light will likely remain off unless the sensory is extremely sensitive. Shielding lights prevents light trespass, light falling in unwanted or unintended areas. Shielding the lights from above will keep the streets and surrounding area below lit while keeping the skies dark which is a win-win for all parties. It may be crazy to think but you can save the environment by simply flipping a switch.

