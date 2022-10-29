The Truth About Recycling

Wolfe Rygaard

That tasty drink was good while it lasted, but now all that’s left is an empty plastic cup. Thankful for the memories, you get up and make your way toward the trash can. Seeing a variety of options, a small dilemma arises. Do you take the lazy road and throw your cup in the trash, or do you do right by the environment and put your cup in the recycling bin? Choosing the latter brings about a small bit of joy because you understand the importance of recycling. Little do you know, the destination of that plastic cup remains the same regardless of your choice.

The process of recycling, on a large scale, is money-dependent. Money invested in machines that use magnets, electric currents, and infrared lasers to sort materials needs to be recouped from the sale of recycled raw materials. This process of producing a recycled product that is more valuable than the original, known as upcycling, can have a significant environmental impact when undertaken by a large corporation. Alchemy Goods does just that by making stylish purses, wallets, and other accessories from recycled materials. For example, this backpack is made from salvaged black jean denim and recycled bicycle tubes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fpxxw_0irVHQnu00
Alchemy Goods

However, the reduction of CO2 emissions and ocean-bound plastic is driven by financial incentives. The more common case of recycling is downcycling. The opposite of upcycling, downcycling results in a product that is of lower quality than the original. Recycled paper, for example, diminishes after each cycle. Eventually, usually around the fifth cycle, the paper loses its essential qualities like length and fiber strength.

With nothing to gain financially, will a company carry the burden of recycling for the sake of the environment? Shockingly, the answer is “No”. The preferred method in the United States involved shipping trash, such as plastic, overseas. China was one such country that welcomed the world’s trash in order to make marginal profits through recycling. However, receiving 70% of the world's plastic, about 7 million tons a year, led to a pollution crisis which ultimately caused China to ban the future import of devalued recyclable waste. With so much waste, and nowhere to send it, the United States has since turned to incineration. Under the guise of waste-to-energy, over 60% of recyclable materials are torched. The truth of the matter is that the amount of energy conserved by recycling surpasses the amount of electricity generated by waste-to-energy incineration, but incineration is cheaper so it is preferred.

Thankfully, we are not at the mercy of companies when it comes to recycling. You can support businesses that do recycle, such as Alchemy Goods, by purchasing from their stores or spreading the word about their eco-friendly practices. With a little creativity, you’ll find that there are a number of things in your own home that you can recycle. Whether it’s turning old light bulbs into flower vases or reusing that holiday wrapping paper, you’ll soon see that we can change the world with our own two hands.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WYuam_0irVHQnu00
Not on the High Street

References:

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/0304389495001166

https://www.npr.org/sections/goatsandsoda/2019/03/13/702501726/where-will-your-plastic-trash-go-now-that-china-doesnt-want-it

http://epa.guam.gov/news-guam-epa-reports-32-34-recycling-rate-up-3-34-points-from-last-year/

https://www.worldcentric.com/journal/problems-with-paper

https://science.howstuffworks.com/environmental/green-science/recycling.htm

https://usfblogs.usfca.edu/sustainability/2020/05/04/the-truth-behind-recycling/

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Climate Change# Environment# Recycle# Plastic# Incineration

Comments / 3

Published by

I am an environmental scientist who currently resides in Puerto Rico. I’m also passionate about basketball and Tottenham Hotspur.

Puerto Rico State
23 followers

More from Wolfe Rygaard

Is Climate Change a Crisis?

A friend of mine recently shared a video with me titled “BURNED: Ben Shapiro Destroys Climate Change Argument”. Although I am not familiar with Ben Shapiro or his works, once I clicked on the video, I had a good idea of how it would play out. Before deconstructing Shapiro’s arguments, I’d like to first sincerely give him credit for being a brilliant debater. He’s a prime example of why I ask people to avoid turning to debates for information. In short, a skilled debater such as Ben Shapiro can defeat unprepared opponents, and even prepared opponents, with arguments built on an ounce of truth.

Read full story

When Parks and Sustainability Collide

With the horrors of climate change creeping closer, more and more stress has been placed on measures to mitigate the oncoming damage. When the floods become stronger, we’ll build stronger surge barriers. When the droughts become longer and more intense, we’ll dig deeper into the ground to reach untapped aquifers. The beautiful Danish park, Enghaveparken, flipped this logic on its head by showing that the solution to climate change is a lifestyle change. The beauty of it all is that these changes actually benefit the people as much as they benefit the environment.

Read full story

Turning Our Back on the Ocean

As I sat in the classroom, reading my book about water conservation to a group of grade schoolers, I couldn’t help but notice the puzzling look on one of the student’s faces. I wondered if the words in my book were too advanced. Maybe I failed to enunciate properly. Whatever the cause, each time I scanned the group after turning a page, that same look was on his face. When I turned the last page, I asked if there were any questions. Every hand shot up, but his. That was until I answered two other questions. Perhaps I should’ve called on the kids who raised their hands first but I was dying to figure out what was going on inside this kid’s head. At long last, I found out when he asked “But… the earth is like… covered in water?” Hopefully, he couldn’t tell from my smiling face, but his question made me feel so dumb. In a book about water conservation, I failed to address the reason why water is so valuable in the first place. Life doesn’t give us second chances but it does give us a chance to right our wrongs. Here is an apology for confusing an innocent grade school kid with a book about water conservation.

Read full story

The Effects of Veganism on Water Quantity and Quality

Veganism, the practice of removing animal products from your diet, has gone from being a word you use to impress third graders to a term that’s plastered all over the internet. When many think about vegans, peculiar protests by the likes of PETA likely come to mind. Despite their questionable methods, these organizations do have a point when it comes to the benefits veganism has on the environment. For example, veganism can improve both water quantity and water quality.

Read full story

Crash Dieting and Water Conservation

Whenever I tell someone I’m an environmental scientist, I get one of two answers. The first is a half-hearted call for help. Something like, “How can I help the environment?” or the one I’ve been getting the most lately, “How can I reduce my carbon footprint?” The use of trendy buzzwords doesn’t show much real interest, but I still prefer this answer over the other. Some people will look me dead in the eyes and say they don’t care about climate change or the environment in general. Although I respect the honesty, I do try my best to plant a seed I side these people. After having the same discussion dozens of times, it’s evident that some people misinterpret the word “conservation” which in turn causes them to lose interest in efforts to restore and protect the environment.

Read full story

Water is NOT Infinite

Somewhere in the midst of your elementary years, your teacher pulled out a colorful diagram and taught you and your peers about the water cycle. The lesson likely left you with this general concept: Water falls from the clouds in the sky, in the form of rain. The water then evaporates before condensing into clouds once again, completing the cycle. I don’t want to blame teachers but I believe this is where the misconception of infinite water comes from. People leisurely waste water because they believe that it will simply return them in a matter of moments. Today, I’ll add the details your teacher left out.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy