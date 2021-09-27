WNBA Chicago Sky | Courtney Vandersloot & Kahleah Copper Fill It Up In Sky’s Playoff-Advancing Win (September 26, 2021)

WNBA Phoenix Mercury | Diana Taurasi Erupts For A Playoff Career-High 37 Points And 8 Threes (September 30, 2021)

Diana Taurasi went off for an all-time performance as she dropped a Playoff career-high 37 points and 8 threes on 10-13 shooting (8-11 from 3) to go with 6 rebounds in the Mercury's series-tying victory over the Aces.