The Las Vegas Aces win a thriller over the Phoenix Mercury 84-83 behind 23 points from Kelsey Plum.
WNBA Las Vegas Aces | Las Vegas Aces Vs. Phoenix Mercury | Full Game Highlights | September 19, 2021
WNBA Minnesota Lynx | Game Recap: Sky 89, Lynx 76
The Chicago Sky advance to the semifinals of the WNBA Playoffs with an 89-76 win over the Minnesota Lynx.Read full story
WNBA Chicago Sky | Courtney Vandersloot & Kahleah Copper Fill It Up In Sky’s Playoff-Advancing Win (September 26, 2021)
Courtney Vandersloot recorded 19 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals while Kahleah Copper added 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Sky past the Lynx and onto the WNBA Semifinals.Read full story
WNBA Minnesota Lynx | Chicago Sky Vs. Minnesota Lynx | Full Game Highlights | September 26, 2021
The Chicago Sky defeat the Minnesota Lynx 89-76 behind five players in double-figures to advance to the WNBA Semifinals.Read full story
WNBA Seattle Storm | Phoenix Mercury Vs. Seattle Storm | Full Game Highlights | September 26, 2021
A back-and-forth matchup between the Phoenix Mercury and Seattle Storm ends with an overtime Mercury victory. Phoenix advances to the WNBA Semifinals.Read full story
WNBA Phoenix Mercury | Brittney Griner Dominates To Lead Mercury To Semifinals (September 26, 2021)
Brittney Griner registers a huge double-double with 23 points and 16 rebounds to push the Mercury past the Storm in overtime.Read full story
WNBA Seattle Storm | Diana Taurasi And Sue Bird Embrace After Thrilling Game
Two of the greatest to do it come together after the Mercury picked up the win and showed their respect for each other.Read full story
WNBA Phoenix Mercury | GAME RECAP: Mercury 83, Liberty 82
Sophie Cunningham scores a career-high 21 points as the Mercury defeat the Liberty, 83-82.Read full story
WNBA Phoenix Mercury | Skylar Diggins-Smith And Sophie Cunningham Come Up Clutch In Mercury Win (September 23, 2021)
Skylar Diggins-Smith went off for 22 points (10 in Q4) to go with 4 rebounds and 5 assists while Sophie Cunningham dropped 21 points (12 in Q3) on 6-9 shooting and 6-7 from beyond the arc to lead the Mercury past the Liberty and onto the 2nd round of the WNBA Playoffs.Read full story
WNBA New York Liberty | New York Liberty Vs. Phoenix Mercury | Full Game Highlights | September 23, 2021
It was a thrilling matchup between the Liberty and Mercury as they went back-and-forth the entire fourth quarter. Brianna Turner hit the game-winning free throw with 0.4 seconds left to push the Mercury past the Liberty and onto the 2nd round of the WNBA Playoffs.Read full story
WNBA Chicago Sky | Kahleah Copper And Candace Parker Dominate To Lead Sky To 2nd Round (September 23, 2021)
Kahleah Copper scored an efficient 23 points on 10-14 shooting while Candace Parker did it all by recording 11 points, 15 rebounds, 7 assists and 3 steals in the Sky's Playoff victory.Read full story
WNBA Dallas Wings | Dallas Wings Vs. Chicago Sky | Full Game Highlights | September 23, 2021
The Chicago Sky came out hot and fought through a big comeback from the Wings to advance to the 2nd round of the WNBA Playoffs.Read full story
WNBA Indiana Fever | Game Recap: Sky 98, Fever 87
Diamond DeShields scores 30 points to go with 7 rebounds as the Sky get the win over the Fever, 98-87.Read full story
WNBA Dallas Wings | Arike Shows Out For 20 Points In Wings’ Win (September 19, 2021)
Arike Ogunbowale ended the season on a high note with an efficient 20 points on 7-11 shooting to lead the Wings to victory.Read full story
WNBA Indiana Fever | Indiana Fever Vs. Chicago Sky | Full Game Highlights | September 19, 2021
The Chicago Sky fly into the Playoffs on a high note after the big 98-87 win over the Indiana Fever.Read full story
WNBA Chicago Sky | Diamond DeShields Erupts For Career-High Tying 30 Points In Sky Victory (September 19, 2021)
Diamond DeShields has her best game of the year to end the season as she tied her career-high in points with 30 to go with 7 rebounds, 6 assists and 2 steals in the Sky's big win.Read full story
