WNBA Connecticut Sun | Brionna Jones Registers Double-Double In Sun Record-Setting Win (September 19, 2021)

WNBA Phoenix Mercury | Skylar Diggins-Smith And Sophie Cunningham Come Up Clutch In Mercury Win (September 23, 2021)

Skylar Diggins-Smith went off for 22 points (10 in Q4) to go with 4 rebounds and 5 assists while Sophie Cunningham dropped 21 points (12 in Q3) on 6-9 shooting and 6-7 from beyond the arc to lead the Mercury past the Liberty and onto the 2nd round of the WNBA Playoffs.