WNBA Phoenix Mercury | Phoenix Mercury vs. Connecticut Sun Full Game Highlights (September 11, 2021)

WNBA Minnesota Lynx | Napheesa Collier And Sylvia Fowles Ball Out To Lead Lynx Past Fever (September 12, 2021)

The two stars for the Lynx came to play tonight as Napheesa Colliers records 22 points, 6 rebounds and 7 assists while Sylvia Fowles put up 18 points, 8 rebounds and 3 blocks to lead the Lynx to victory.