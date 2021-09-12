The Connecticut Sun snap Phoenix's 11th game winning streak, while winning a franchise tying 12 games in a row. With this win the Sun also clinched the no.1 seed in the playoffs.
WNBA Phoenix Mercury | Phoenix Mercury vs. Connecticut Sun Full Game Highlights (September 11, 2021)
WNBA Los Angeles Sparks | Los Angeles Sparks vs. Atlanta Dream Full Game Highlights ( September 16, 2021)
The Los Angeles Sparks pull out a tight win over the Atlanta Dream, 74-68 to keep their playoff hopes alive.Read full story
WNBA New York Liberty | Connecticut Sun vs. New York Liberty Full Game Highlights (September 15, 2021)
The Connecticut Sun take down the New York Liberty, 98-69 behind Jonquel Jones and DeWanna Bonner 18 point performances.Read full story
WNBA New York Liberty | GAME RECAP: Sun 98, Liberty 69
Six Connecticut players finish in double-digit scoring as the Sun set a franchise record with their 13th straight victory.Read full story
WNBA Connecticut Sun | Jonquel Jones (18 PTS, 13 REB) Leads Sun To 13th Straight Win (September 15, 2021)
Jonquel Jones lit up the court tonight, shooting 61.5% from the field to lead the Connecticut Sun to their 13th straight win over the New York Liberty, 98-69.Read full story
WNBA Indiana Fever | Atlanta Dream vs. Indiana Fever Full Game Highlights (September 14, 2021)
The Atlanta Dream come away with the home win 85-78. The Dream racked up a season-high 12 blocks as a team.Read full story
WNBA Las Vegas Aces | Monday’s Top Plays
Jackie Young hits a buzzer beater to end the third quarter to take the Monday's top spot.Read full story
WNBA Las Vegas Aces | Kelsey Plum Dominates Second Half, Lifts Aces To Comeback Win (September 13, 2021)
Kelsey Plum dropped 30 points, 26 of them in the second half to lift her team to a win over the Dallas Wings, 85-75.Read full story
WNBA Las Vegas Aces | Las Vegas Aces vs. Dallas Wings Full Game Highlights September 13, 2021
The Las Vegas Aces snatched the comeback win over the Dallas Wings, 85-75 fueled by Kelsey Plum's 30-point performance.Read full story
WNBA Minnesota Lynx | Napheesa Collier And Sylvia Fowles Ball Out To Lead Lynx Past Fever (September 12, 2021)
The two stars for the Lynx came to play tonight as Napheesa Colliers records 22 points, 6 rebounds and 7 assists while Sylvia Fowles put up 18 points, 8 rebounds and 3 blocks to lead the Lynx to victory.Read full story
WNBA Minnesota Lynx | Indiana Fever Vs. Minnesota Lynx | Full Game Highlights | September 12, 2021
Minnesota continues their winning ways in a close one over the Fever by the score of 90-80. Napheesa Collier (22 PTS) and Sylvia Fowles (18 PTS) led the way.Read full story
WNBA Washington Mystics | Tina Charles Erupts For 31 Points, 10 Rebounds In Mystics’ Win (September 12, 2021)
Tina Charles continues her impressive season with a huge scoring output of 31 points to go with 10 rebounds and 5 assists to lead Washington to victory.Read full story
WNBA Washington Mystics | Washington Mystics Vs. Chicago Sky | Full Game Highlights | September 12, 2021
The Washington Mystics defeat the Chicago Sky 79-71 behind another huge performance from Tina Charles (31 points).Read full story
WNBA Phoenix Mercury | Game Recap: Sun 76, Mercury 67
Jasmine Thomas scores 17 points as the Sun get the win over the Mercury, 76-67.Read full story
WNBA Connecticut Sun | Jasmine Thomas Goes 3-For-4 From Deep, Finishes With 17 PTS In Big Win (September 11, 2021)
Jasmine Thomas led the way for the Connecticut Sun with her impeccable floor play. The PG vet dropped 17 PTS, 2 AST and shot 54.5% from the field.Read full story
