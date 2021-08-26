Skylar Diggins-Smith scores 27 points and Brittney Griner adds 26 as the Mercury hand the Liberty their third straight home loss.
WNBA Phoenix Mercury | GAME RECAP: Mercury 106, Liberty 79
More from WNBA Game Highlights
WNBA Dallas Wings | GAME RECAP: Dream 69, Wings 64
Tiffany Hays scores 22 points as the Dream gets the win over the Wings, 69-64.Read full story
WNBA Dallas Wings | Atlanta Dream Vs. Dallas Wings | Full Game Highlights | September 5, 2021
The Atlanta Dream get back in the win column after taking down the Dallas wings behind a big 22-point, 8-rebound outing from Tiffany Hayes.Read full story
WNBA Atlanta Dream | Tiffany Hayes Fills The Box Score In Dream Win (September 5, 2021)
Tiffany Hayes goes off for 22 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals to lead the Dream past the Wings.Read full story
WNBA Chicago Sky | Candace Parker Registers A Near Triple-Double In Sky’s Playoff-Clinching Win (September 5, 2021)
Candace Parker continues her impressive play as she records 12 points, 13 rebound and 8 assists to lead the Sky back to the Playoffs.Read full story
WNBA Las Vegas Aces | Las Vegas Aces Vs. Chicago Sky | Full Game Highlights | September 5, 2021
The Chicago Sky defeated the Las Vegas Aces 92-84 to secure the 6th spot in the 2021 WNBA Playoffs.Read full story
WNBA Washington Mystics | Minnesota Lynx vs. Washington Mystics Full Game Highlights (September 4, 2021)
The Minnesota Lynx pickup their 5th straight win and improve to 18-9 on the season.Read full story
WNBA Phoenix Mercury | Brittney Griner Scores 22 to Lead Merc to 8th Straight Win (September 4, 2021)
BG's 13th 20-point game of the season (22 PTS) helped propel the Mercury to victory against the Fever.Read full story
WNBA Phoenix Mercury | Phoenix Mercury vs. Indiana Fever Full Game Highlights (September 4, 2021)
Phoenix used a 36-9 run in the third quarter (7 3PM) to pull away with the dub in Indiana. Brittney Griner scored a team-high 22 PTS while Skylar Diggins-Smith added in 14 PTS.Read full story
WNBA Seattle Storm | Breanna Stewart Explodes In Second Half, Leads Storm To Victory (September 2, 2021)
Breanna Stewart lifts the Seattle Storm to victory over the New York Liberty, 85-75 after putting up 33 points including 21 second-half points.Read full story
WNBA Las Vegas Aces | A’ja Wilson’s Dominance Continues with Another Double-Double (September 2, 2021)
A'ja Wilson dominated the boards, shooting above 40% from the field to help her team defeat the Chicago Sky, 90-83.Read full story
WNBA Seattle Storm | Game Recap: Storm 85, Liberty 75
Breanna Stewart scores 33 points as the Storm get the win over the Liberty, 85-75.Read full story
WNBA Las Vegas Aces | Chicago Sky vs. Las Vegas Aces Full Game Highlights (September 2, 2021)
After a strong 4Q performance from the Las Vegas Aces, they take down the Chicago Sky, 90-83.Read full story
WNBA Seattle Storm | Seattle Storm vs. New York Liberty Full Game Highlights (September 2, 2021)
The Seattle Storm takes down the New York Liberty, 85-75 behind a stellar second-half performance from Breanna Stewart (33 PTS).Read full story
