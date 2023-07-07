Preventing Costly Sewer System Problems: City of Janesville Reminds Residents to Dispose of Non-Flushable Items Properly

The City of Janesville's Wastewater Utility Collection systems have experienced numerous costly problems due to non-flushable items being put down drains and toilets. Despite being marketed as flushable, many bathroom products do not break down in the sewer system and instead cause blockages. These blockages often need to be manually removed, leading to expensive repairs.

To prevent this, the City advises residents to dispose of non-flushable products in the trash. The only items that should be flushed are human waste and toilet paper. Other materials such as motor oil, antifreeze, and paint should be disposed of following regulations at Clean Sweep collection sites. Unused medications can be safely disposed of through the City's Prescription Pill Drop-off Program.