Janesville City's 'AA' Bond Rating Reaffirmed by Standard & Poor's for Strong Financial Management

Standard & Poor's Financial Services has reaffirmed Janesville City's 'AA' bond rating, which signifies a strong ability to meet financial commitments.

The rating was maintained due to the city's effective management, robust financial policies, budgetary flexibility, and liquidity.

This rating has been consistently maintained since 2013 and will lead to lower borrowing costs in the future, benefiting the community.

The city is proud of this achievement, as it aligns with their goal of responsible financial stewardship.