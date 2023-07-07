Hayward Lakes Outdoor Report 7-4-23: Rainy Independence Day Forecast and Fishing Updates

The forecast for the July 4 Independence Day celebration includes rain and thunderstorms, which may provide a natural fireworks display. Cooler temperatures are expected after the storms. Anglers in the Quiet Lakes area are seeing good numbers of musky, but not catching many. Small, fast-moving baits are most effective, and anglers should return during peak times such as moonrise or dusk if fish do not commit to the bait. Walleye fishing has slowed, with anglers struggling to find fish. Finesse presentations are working better than aggressive ones. Northern pike are in shallow bays with weeds and are still actively feeding. Walleye anglers are catching pike on various baits. Largemouth bass action remains strong, with anglers catching bass on a variety of baits. Smallmouth bass fishing is good, with anglers finding fish on shallow, sandy bottoms. Crappies are scattered, with some anglers finding fish in the basins and others in weed beds. Bluegill and perch fishing is hot, with anglers using waxies, leaf worms, and crawlers on jigs or bare hooks under bobbers. Perch are stealing small leeches from anglers fishing for other species.

In the Hayward area, musky action is solid, with anglers catching most fish on small baits. Walleyes are moving to traditional summer patterns and are being caught on crawler harnesses or crankbaits. Northern pike are active in weeds and can be caught on various baits. Largemouth and smallmouth bass are hitting on Ned rigs, drop-shot rigs, and jigs. Crappie fishing is solid in weed beds and bogs. Bluegills are on mid-depth structure and can be caught on waxies, leaf worms, and Gulp! Minnows.

The DNR recently surveyed the Tiger Cat Chain of lakes and found that pike abundance was similar to previous surveys, with some high-quality fish in the 25-30 inch range. Anglers are encouraged to harvest pike of all sizes. The muskellunge survey showed similar results to previous surveys, with poor recruitment of new fish. Other species in the chain, including bluegill, largemouth bass, and yellow perch, showed improvements in size and abundance.

The DNR will host an educational bear hunting webinar for those interested in learning how to hunt black bear in Wisconsin. The webinar will cover bear biology, management, rules and regulations, and hunting techniques. Fishing success remains good or better for most species, but timing is critical. Anglers should check with local bait shops for specific information on bite windows, baits, presentations, and fish locations. Lightning should not be taken lightly, as it cannot be dodged once it is on the way. Safety is important during the holiday.