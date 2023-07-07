Hayward, WI

Hayward Lakes Outdoor Report 7-4-23: Rainy Independence Day Forecast and Fishing Updates

Wisconsin Updates
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eiPwP_0nIfa7iz00

The forecast for the July 4 Independence Day celebration includes rain and thunderstorms, which may provide a natural fireworks display. Cooler temperatures are expected after the storms. Anglers in the Quiet Lakes area are seeing good numbers of musky, but not catching many. Small, fast-moving baits are most effective, and anglers should return during peak times such as moonrise or dusk if fish do not commit to the bait. Walleye fishing has slowed, with anglers struggling to find fish. Finesse presentations are working better than aggressive ones. Northern pike are in shallow bays with weeds and are still actively feeding. Walleye anglers are catching pike on various baits. Largemouth bass action remains strong, with anglers catching bass on a variety of baits. Smallmouth bass fishing is good, with anglers finding fish on shallow, sandy bottoms. Crappies are scattered, with some anglers finding fish in the basins and others in weed beds. Bluegill and perch fishing is hot, with anglers using waxies, leaf worms, and crawlers on jigs or bare hooks under bobbers. Perch are stealing small leeches from anglers fishing for other species.

In the Hayward area, musky action is solid, with anglers catching most fish on small baits. Walleyes are moving to traditional summer patterns and are being caught on crawler harnesses or crankbaits. Northern pike are active in weeds and can be caught on various baits. Largemouth and smallmouth bass are hitting on Ned rigs, drop-shot rigs, and jigs. Crappie fishing is solid in weed beds and bogs. Bluegills are on mid-depth structure and can be caught on waxies, leaf worms, and Gulp! Minnows.

The DNR recently surveyed the Tiger Cat Chain of lakes and found that pike abundance was similar to previous surveys, with some high-quality fish in the 25-30 inch range. Anglers are encouraged to harvest pike of all sizes. The muskellunge survey showed similar results to previous surveys, with poor recruitment of new fish. Other species in the chain, including bluegill, largemouth bass, and yellow perch, showed improvements in size and abundance.

The DNR will host an educational bear hunting webinar for those interested in learning how to hunt black bear in Wisconsin. The webinar will cover bear biology, management, rules and regulations, and hunting techniques. Fishing success remains good or better for most species, but timing is critical. Anglers should check with local bait shops for specific information on bite windows, baits, presentations, and fish locations. Lightning should not be taken lightly, as it cannot be dodged once it is on the way. Safety is important during the holiday.

Visit here for more details

This post includes content abridged or formatted by AI tools. Please refer to the source above for verification and additional information. Learn more.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Stay informed about municipal updates sourced from public government websites in Wisconsin

229 followers

More from Wisconsin Updates

Madison, WI

Progress Update: Artificial Turf Installation and School Renovations Underway

Work is progressing at Mansfield Stadium, with the installation of artificial turf taking place in preparation for the fall season. New bench seats will also be added to the grandstands.

Read full story
Capital Township, IL

Progress Update on Capital High School: Exciting Finishes and Future Construction Plans

In July, progress is being made on the building's interior, with finishes being installed on all levels. The culinary space is receiving kitchen equipment, including exhaust hoods and stainless-steel tops. The gym floor and basketball hoops have been completed, with painted court lines. Mechanical and electrical systems are starting up with new air handling units and unit ventilators.

Read full story
Madison, WI

Supreme Court Decisions Threaten Diversity and Inclusion: Madison Metropolitan School District's Commitment to Equal Rights and Welcoming Schools

The Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) emphasizes the importance of belonging, diversity, and inclusion in its schools. Recent decisions by the United States Supreme Court have raised concerns about racial justice and LGBTQ rights. The Court ruled against affirmative action in college admissions, potentially hindering progress in providing historically excluded populations access to higher education.

Read full story
Dane County, WI

Financial Empowerment Camp for High School Students & 2023 Graduates

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County and NFL Fullback Alec Ingold are hosting a Money Mini Camp on July 12th and 13th. The camp aims to teach teens about finances, including credit and savings, and help them build skills for future employment.

Read full story
Madison, WI

10th Annual Disability Pride Festival: Celebrating Abilities and Community

The 10th Annual Disability Pride Festival will take place at Warner Parker on Saturday, July 29th, 2023. It is a free event for all families and will feature various musical performances, dance, and recreational activities showcasing people with disabilities.

Read full story
La Crosse, WI

La Crosse Police Recover Stolen Vehicle from River and Make Arrest

On July 7th, 2023, the La Crosse Police, Fire Department, and Dive/Rescue Team collaborated to retrieve an abandoned vehicle from the river near Houska Park, close to 1500 Joseph Houska Dr.

Read full story
Kenosha County, WI

Brookside Care Center in Kenosha County: Employment Opportunities and Competitive Benefits

Brookside Care Center in Kenosha County is actively hiring for various positions, including Certified Nursing Assistants, Nurses, and Environmental Service Workers. The center offers competitive wages and benefits, including access to health insurance and the Wisconsin Retirement System pension program. The wages have recently been increased with a new county pay schedule.

Read full story
Kenosha County, WI

Free Family Movie Night at ELCA Outreach Center: Narcan Training and Human Services Resources Available

Kenosha County will be hosting a free Family Movie Night event on July 12, where Narcan training and information about other Human Services resources will be provided. The event will take place at the ELCA Outreach Center and will feature a showing of "The Boss Baby: Family Business."

Read full story
La Crosse, WI

Major Drug Distribution Ring Exposed: Three Arrested in La Crosse Investigation

On July 6th, 2023, the La Crosse Police conducted multiple search warrants in the La Crosse Community as part of a drug distribution investigation. The warrants targeted four residents, one business, and five vehicles.

Read full story
Burlington, WI

WE Energies Gas Main Project in Downtown Burlington: Lane Shifts, Parking Restrictions, and Sidewalk Closures Expected

Starting on July 10th, WE Energies will begin maintenance work on gas mains and service lines in downtown Burlington. This work will occasionally limit access to on-street parking on Chestnut St, Pine St, and Milwaukee Ave.

Read full story
Menomonee Falls, WI

Protect Your Vehicle: Lock It, Hide It, Secure It

To protect your vehicle and prevent crime, it is important to make smart choices that minimize the risk of becoming a victim. Firstly, always keep all doors and windows locked and never leave the ignition key or fob inside the vehicle. Secondly, when parking, lock all valuable items in the trunk and keep them out of sight. Additionally, it is advisable to record important information about your vehicle, such as make, model, license plate, and serial number.

Read full story
Menomonee Falls, WI

The Essential Guide to Preventing Vehicle Thefts: Key Safety Precautions and Vigilance

Many people neglect basic safety precautions for their vehicles due to busy lives. To prevent thefts, always lock doors, don't leave keys inside, keep valuables out of sight, know your license plate number, and avoid leaving your vehicle unlocked while warming up. Additionally, be vigilant and remember vehicle or people descriptions in case of witnessing a theft.Visit here for more details.

Read full story
Sussex, WI

2023 Road Program Update: Lane Closures and Road Closures Scheduled for Next Week

The 2023 Road Program project aims to repair and replace asphalt pavements and fix the Village's sanitary, storm, and water systems. The project covers several neighborhoods, including Sussex Heights, Cobblestone Estates, Prides Crossing, Maple View Estates, Keystone Estates, and Canyon Meadows Estates. The Contractor plans to complete the project by early October 2023. While the subdivision streets will mostly remain open during construction, drivers should expect lane closures, delays, and the presence of construction equipment and workers. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid active construction zones.

Read full story
Madison, WI

Taking a Holistic Approach: Managing the Spongy Moth Outbreak in Madison Parks

The spongy moth outbreak in Wisconsin is concerning for trees, but long-term management requires a broader approach. The focus should be on preventing the spread of the species to unaffected areas.

Read full story
Sturgeon Bay, WI

Door County YMCA Reaches 10,000 Members: A Community's Commitment to Health and Well-being

The Door County YMCA in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, is celebrating a significant milestone of reaching 10,000 members. This achievement reflects the strong sense of community and support that the YMCA has received in the area.

Read full story
Sturgeon Bay, WI

Door-Tran Receives Donation from Door County Candles' Candles Creating Change Initiative

Door County Candles donated $1,250.00 to Door-Tran through their Candles Creating Change / Local Support a Cause initiative. Door-Tran was selected as the second quarter 2023 benefactor through a random drawing.

Read full story
Fish Creek, WI

Peninsula Players Theatre Presents Noël Coward's 'Blithe Spirit': A Farce Beyond Belief

Peninsula Players Theatre in Fish Creek, Wisconsin, has announced the cast of Noël Coward’s comedy "Blithe Spirit." The play, which has been a hit since its premiere in 1941, will run for three weeks from July 5 to July 23. The production is generously sponsored by Tim and Jackie Danis.

Read full story
Green Bay, WI

Catholic Diocese of Green Bay Stands Firm in Support of Pro-Life Efforts and Offers Support to Women and Families

On June 24, 2023, the Supreme Court upheld Mississippi's 15-week abortion ban, allowing states to limit or ban abortion and overturning Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey.

Read full story
Brown County, WI

Faith Along the Road: Uncovering the Hidden Stories and History of Belgian Roadside Chapels in Northeastern Wisconsin

Fr. Edward Looney, a priest with multiple titles and roles, has added documentary director and host to his list of accomplishments. His documentary, "Faith Along the Road: The Belgian Roadside Chapels of Northeastern Wisconsin," explores the stories and history of Belgian roadside chapels in Door, Kewaunee, and Brown counties.

Read full story
Appleton, WI

Engaging Catholic Youth: Creative Connections and Meaningful Outreach

Andy Chmura, the missionary discipleship coordinator of families and youth at St. Thomas More Parish in Appleton, is not just a youth minister. He had always wanted to evangelize Catholic youth, but didn't know where it would lead him. After graduating from Michigan State University in 2019, he became a SPIRITUS missionary, volunteering and leading retreats throughout Wisconsin. When the opportunity for a new internship position arose, Chmura applied and earned another enriching opportunity for vocational growth at St. Pius X Parish in Appleton.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy