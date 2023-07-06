Important Update: Strong Password Requirement for LearningExpress

LearningExpress Library, a resource provided by BadgerLink, offers 8 learning centers with test preparation tools and skill-building materials. Users must create an account to access all resources.

Last year, EBSCO LearningExpress implemented strong password requirements. Starting July 7, users with accounts that do not meet these requirements will be prompted to create new passwords.

Users can pause the alert up to three times before August 7.

This change does not affect customers using SSO for authentication.