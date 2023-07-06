Important Update: Strong Password Requirement for LearningExpress

Wisconsin Updates
LearningExpress Library, a resource provided by BadgerLink, offers 8 learning centers with test preparation tools and skill-building materials. Users must create an account to access all resources.

Last year, EBSCO LearningExpress implemented strong password requirements. Starting July 7, users with accounts that do not meet these requirements will be prompted to create new passwords.

Users can pause the alert up to three times before August 7.

This change does not affect customers using SSO for authentication.

Menomonee Falls, WI

National Night Out 2023: A Community Gathering at Village Park with Local Law Enforcement and Firefighters

Meet local police officers and firefighters at a fun-filled event at Village Park, supported by Menomonee Falls Neighborhood Watch. Enjoy K-9 presentations, bounce houses, music, food, and more.

Brookfield, WI

Elmbrook Special Education Program Surpasses State Average: DPI Survey Reveals High Post-Graduation Success Rate

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) conducts an annual survey that measures the success of students with disabilities as they transition from high school to adulthood. The Indicator 14 Post School Survey provides a detailed picture of the further education and competitive employment experiences of these students. In 2022, the survey revealed that a significant 94.4% of students with disabilities from Elmbrook moved on to higher education or competitive employment within a year of graduating from high school. This impressive figure demonstrates the effectiveness of the school's special education programs and the dedication of its students.

Elm Grove, WI

Elm Grove Junior Guild and Versiti Blood Center Organize Community Blood Drive at Tonawanda Elementary

The Elm Grove Community Blood Drive is being organized by the Elm Grove Junior Guild, Tonawanda Elementary, and Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin. It is scheduled to be held at the new gym of Tonawanda Elementary School.

Madison, WI

NASA TechRise Students at Pilgrim Park Successfully Launch High-Altitude Balloon for Atmospheric Study

On July 21, a high-altitude balloon containing a Low-Pressure Propeller System created by six PPMS students was launched by NASA. The balloon, which contained components from 60 student teams, had a successful flight, soaring at approximately 70,000 feet for over four hours. The journey of the balloon spanned over 7 hours and covered a distance of 137 miles, reaching a top speed of 96 miles per hour.

Door County, WI

Revisiting Schubert's Legacy: The Unique Brilliance of His Piano Trios

Last year, a column was written about the return of Jeannie Yu and the performance of Franz Schubert’s Piano Trio in E-Flat, D. 929, in honor of Schubert’s 225th birth year. This year, the same column could be written again, as we are performing the sister composition to last year’s piece, the Piano Trio in B-Flat, D. 898. Both of these pieces were completed in Schubert’s final year of life and are indicative of his genius. They are also fundamental contributions to the chamber music repertoire and helped establish the piano trio genre as a crucial part of that repertoire.

Madison, WI

Making the Most of August Moving Days: A Guide to Donations and Responsible Disposal in Madison

The annual August Moving Days is a significant event in downtown Madison, where thousands of residents change homes. During this period, one of the crucial decisions that residents face is the disposal of their items. The Streets Division will provide more information to help residents appropriately dispose of their items.

Madison, WI

School Safety Measures and Reminders for Upcoming Heatwave

The upcoming week will see weather temperatures soaring into the 90s. Given these higher temperatures, we acknowledge that conditions in some school spaces may be uncomfortable. This communication aims to provide warm weather reminders, while reviewing our safety plan to ensure we maintain comfortable learning environments. Despite the heat, we anticipate no changes to our summer programming, and classes are scheduled to continue as planned for the rest of this week.

Merrill, WI

Experience Fun-filled Activities at the 2023 Lincoln County Fair

The Lincoln County Fair is set to offer a plethora of activities including animal shows, live music, tractor pulls, a demo derby, mud drags, and carnival rides and games. The event promises something for everyone, and promises to be a fun-filled experience.

Cottage Grove, WI

Town of Cottage Grove Announces Bidding for 2023 Culvert Improvements Project on Vilas Road

The Town of Cottage Grove has put forth a project for 2023 Culvert Improvements on Vilas Road. The project involves a single contract for storm sewer and street asphalt construction. The sealed bids for the project will be accepted until 2:00 PM local time, August 10, 2023, at the office of the Town Clerk. The bids will be publicly opened and read aloud immediately after the deadline in the Town Hall. The contract includes items like hot-mix asphalt pavement and concrete box culvert, among others, and the quantities are subject to change without notice.

Janesville, WI

South Academy Street Closure for Water Installation Work from July 25-28

South Academy Street will be closed to through traffic from Tuesday to Friday for water lateral installation work. The closure will affect the stretch from West Milwaukee Street to Dodge Street.

Hudson, WI

Hudson City Designates Grandview Park for Storm Debris Disposal; Tree Stumps Prohibited

The City of Hudson has assigned the Grandview Park parking lot as a drop-off point for tree debris resulting from a recent storm. This facility is exclusively available to residents of Hudson. Private tree debris, found outside the rights of way, can be transported here for disposal.

Brookfield, WI

Mechanical Issue Forces Temporary Closure of Wiberg Aquatic Center

The Wiberg Aquatic Center is temporarily shut down due to a mechanical problem. The closure will affect the remainder of Tuesday's activities, including night swimming lessons.

Columbus, WI

National Night Out Event To Be Relocated: New Arrangements and Updates Announced

The National Night Out event this year has been relocated to the large concessions stand located behind the baseball diamond's home plate, including the immediate surrounding areas of Fireman’s Park. The pavilion will only be used as a rain location for the event and otherwise will not be utilized. The new location offers a more suitable layout for such an outdoor event and more shade in the event of warm weather.

Dane County, WI

Staying Safe in Extreme Heat: Tips for Coping with Rising Temperatures in Dane County

With temperatures expected to surge towards 100° this week, it's vital to remember ways to stay safe in the heat. Although the National Weather Service has not yet issued a Heat Advisory, caution is required as extreme temperatures combined with high humidity can cause heat-related illnesses such as exhaustion and stroke. Those most at risk include the elderly, outdoor workers and exercisers, infants and children, the homeless, and people with chronic medical conditions.

Stoughton, WI

Temporary Closure of East N Stoughton Service Rd for Pavement Replacement

East N Stoughton Service Rd at USH 51 will be temporarily closed for a week starting on Monday morning. The closure, which is necessary to replace the pavement through the intersection, will not commence until Kinsman Blvd is reopened.

Madison, WI

Atwood Avenue Scheduled for One-Month Closure for Final Stage of Street Reconstruction

Atwood Avenue will be completely closed to traffic for the final stage of street reconstruction. This closure, which will be between Fair Oaks Avenue and Sugar Avenue, is set to start on a Monday morning and last for approximately one month.

Madison, WI

Midtown District Station Launches 'Office Hours' Program for Enhanced Community Engagement

The Midtown District Station has announced the commencement of an "Office Hours" program designed to allow residents to interact with local police commanders. This initiative is in line with the station's commitment to community engagement and offers constituents an opportunity to share their concerns and ask any questions they may have. The "Office Hours" will take place at the Madison Police Department Midtown District Station.

Green Bay, WI

Exploring Green Bay: Top Local Shops for Unique Souvenirs and Gifts

Green Bay, known for its vibrant spirit and community, offers a variety of unique and curated gift shops for visitors. One such place is SmithMaker Artisan Co., a small business that sells a variety of locally made items. Whether you're looking for a quirky "Lil Cheesehead" onesie or a "Call Me Old Fashioned" candle that smells like a traditional Wisconsin Old Fashioned, this adorable gift shop is a must-visit.

Milwaukee, WI

UWM Graduates Lead Philippines to Historic First World Cup Win Over New Zealand

UWM alumna Olivia McDaniel continues to make history in women's football. She and her sister, Chandler McDaniel, another UWM graduate, had earlier helped the Philippines' national women's soccer team secure a spot in the World Cup for the first time. Olivia, however, played a significant role in the team's first-ever World Cup victory, where they defeated co-host New Zealand 1-0. She ensured the win by making an excellent save in extra time which would have evened the score. Her outstanding performance won her the title of player of the game - a first for a goalkeeper in this World Cup.

Weston, WI

Three-Day Mid-Summer Soiree Parking Lot Party Approved at Arrow Sports Club

A Temporary Use Permit has been granted for a three-day event at Arrow Sports Club. The Mid-Summer Soiree Parking Lot Party will take place from Friday, July 28th to Sunday, July 30th, with timings varying each day. The event features live outdoor music and games.

