Madison, WI

Kevin Murdock: Reviving Programs and Coaching Goaltenders

Wisconsin Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a3AuR_0nIiootg00

Kevin Murdock has been announced as the new third assistant coach for the Wisconsin men's hockey team.

Murdock previously served as an assistant coach at Alaska Anchorage and played a key role in reviving the program.

In his new role, Murdock will be responsible for coaching the team's goaltenders.

Head coach Mike Hastings spoke highly of Murdock, praising his dedication and experience in the coaching world.

Prior to his coaching career, Murdock had a successful playing career as a goaltender, including stints at Minnesota State and Lake Superior State.

Visit here for more details

This post includes content abridged or formatted by AI tools. Please refer to the source above for verification and additional information. Learn more.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Keeping up with sports updates around Wisconsin

9 followers

More from Wisconsin Sports

San Diego, CA

Vanessa Ho Receives Second Consecutive WGCA All-America Scholars Team Recognition

Vanessa Ho, a sophomore from San Diego, California, has been named to the 2022-23 WGCA All-American Scholars Team for the second year in a row. Ho, a psychology major, meets the rigorous criteria for inclusion, including a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.50 and playing in at least 50 percent of the team's rounds.

Read full story
Fort Myers, FL

Exciting Opening Round Matchups Announced for 2023 Fort Myers Tip-Off: Wisconsin vs Virginia

The opening-round matchups for the 2023 Fort Myers Tip-Off were announced, with Wisconsin set to face Virginia and West Virginia taking on SMU. The games will take place at Suncoast Credit Union Arena on the campus of Florida SouthWestern State College.

Read full story
Wisconsin State

Changes to High School Baseball Rules: Allowing Communication Device for Catcher and Handling Poor Spectator Behavior

Beginning in 2024, high school baseball teams will be allowed to use a one-way communication device between the coach in the dugout and the team's catcher for calling pitches. This change was approved by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) Baseball Rules Committee and subsequently by the NFHS Board of Directors.

Read full story
1 comments
Madison, WI

Former Badger Volleyball Player Danielle Hart Joins Athletes Unlimited for Season 3

Former Wisconsin Badger volleyball player Danielle Hart has signed with Athletes Unlimited Volleyball for the league's third season. Hart, a 6-foot-4 middle blocker, had an impressive final season as a Badger in 2022, earning All-America and All-Big Ten honors.

Read full story
Ripon, WI

Ripon College Swim and Dive Programs Receive Seventh Consecutive CSCAA Scholar All-America Team Recognition

The Ripon College men's and women's swimming and diving programs have been recognized as College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) Scholar All-America Teams for the 2022-23 spring semester.

Read full story
Madison, WI

Badgers Athletes Ready to Dominate USATF Championships

Eleven current and former members of the Wisconsin men's and women's track and field teams will be competing at the USATF Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Read full story
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee Cross Country Teams Unveil Exciting 2023 Schedule with Nine Races

Milwaukee's men's and women's cross country teams have announced their schedule for the fall season, which will consist of nine races over 12 weeks. The season kicks off on September 1 with the Illini Open at the University of Illinois. The Panthers will then travel to Green Bay, Indiana, and Platteville for various meets.

Read full story
Wauwatosa, WI

Tosa East Spring Athletes Recognized as Scholar Athletes

Congratulations to the Tosa East spring athletes who were recognized as scholar athletes. To qualify, they had to maintain a 3.5 or higher GPA while earning a varsity letter as a Junior or Senior.

Read full story
Madison, WI

Bob Teague: A Trailblazer's Journey from Football Field to Newsroom

Bob Teague was a remarkable individual who played football at the University of Wisconsin almost 75 years ago. Despite his lack of recognition among Badgers fans, Teague's impact on the game and his accomplishments make him an extraordinary figure. He was the first black student-athlete to start for Wisconsin and the first black person to rush for 100 yards in a game, achieving this feat twice. Teague also became the first black person to lead the team in rushing for a single season and was named to the all-Big Ten Conference second team in 1949. His talent attracted the attention of multiple NFL teams, including the Green Bay Packers.

Read full story
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee Ranks Second in Placing 159 Student-Athletes on the Horizon League Spring Academic Honor Roll

Milwaukee has placed 159 student-athletes on the 2023 Horizon League Spring Academic Honor Roll, ranking second on the overall school list. However, Milwaukee has previously led the Horizon League six times in the past 10 semesters. The total number of student-athletes earning the distinction league-wide is 1,264, with Milwaukee's total of 159 coming just behind Youngstown State's total of 167.

Read full story
Eau Claire, WI

Stegeman Earns Academic All-American Honor for Track and Field/Cross Country Achievements

Mitch Stegeman, a senior from Coleman, Wisconsin, at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, has been recognized for his academic achievements by being named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-America Men's Track & Field/Cross Country Third Team for the 2022-23 academic year. Stegeman, who won a national title in the Decathlon and participated in the Indoor season, achieved a GPA of 3.80. This is his first time receiving this honor.

Read full story
Wisconsin State

Four Wisconsin Men's Hockey Players Shine at 2023 NHL Draft

Four Wisconsin men's hockey players were selected in the 2023 NHL Draft. Charlie Stramel, a forward from Rosemount, Minnesota, was chosen by his hometown team, the Minnesota Wild, in the first round.

Read full story
La Crosse, WI

UW-La Crosse Student-Athletes Honored for Academic and Athletic Excellence in Women's Track & Field/Cross Country

Emma Lawrence and Skye Digman, student-athletes from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, have been recognized for their academic achievements by being named to the 2022-23 CSC NCAA Division III Academic All-America Women's Track & Field/Cross Country Team. Lawrence received first team distinction, while Digman was selected for the second team.

Read full story
Platteville, WI

University of Wisconsin-Platteville Athletics Announces Partnership with Rural Route 1 Popcorn: Enhancing the Student-Athlete Experience and Gameday Atmosphere

The University of Wisconsin-Platteville Department of Athletics has announced a new corporate partnership with Rural Route 1 Popcorn. The collaboration will enhance the Pioneers' corporate engagement and strategic partnership model.

Read full story
Madison, WI

University of Wisconsin Celebrates 127 Student-Athletes as Big Ten Distinguished Scholars

The University of Wisconsin had 127 student-athletes receive the Big Ten Distinguished Scholar Award for the 2022-23 academic year. These student-athletes represented 20 different sports and achieved a minimum grade-point average (GPA) of 3.7 or higher for the previous academic year. Among the recipients, 38 students had a perfect 4.0 GPA.

Read full story
Dane County, WI

Empowering Young Female Athletes: Boys and Girls Club of Dane County and Wisconsin Athletics Team Up for Pitch, Hit, and Run Skills Competition

The Boys and Girls Club of Dane County and Wisconsin Athletics collaborated on the Pitch, Hit, and Run Skills Competition at the Goodman Softball Complex. The event provided young athletes with the opportunity to showcase their talents and potentially advance to the National Finals.

Read full story
Platteville, WI

Wisconsin Badgers to Enhance Football Training at UW-Platteville's Premier Facilities

The Wisconsin Badgers will be holding their first week of football training camp at the UW-Platteville campus. The team will be in Platteville from August 1 to August 8 for closed practices, meetings, meals, and team bonding experiences.

Read full story
Wisconsin State

Recent Decisions by Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Board of Control: Changes to Winter Sports and Increased Medals in Wrestling

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Board of Control has made several decisions regarding winter sports based on recommendations from coaches' committees. Starting in 2023-24, boys wrestling will have a new 14-weight class option, following the guidelines set by the National Federation of State High School Associations. The weight classes range from 106 to 285 pounds.

Read full story
Wisconsin State

WIAA Board of Control Approves Winter Sports Changes, Including New 14-Weight Class Option for Boys Wrestling

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) Board of Control met to review and act on coaches' committee recommendations for winter sports. One of the approved changes is the implementation of a new 14-weight class option for boys wrestling, effective in 2023-24. The weight classes range from 106 to 285 pounds.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy