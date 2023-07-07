Kevin Murdock: Reviving Programs and Coaching Goaltenders

Kevin Murdock has been announced as the new third assistant coach for the Wisconsin men's hockey team.

Murdock previously served as an assistant coach at Alaska Anchorage and played a key role in reviving the program.

In his new role, Murdock will be responsible for coaching the team's goaltenders.

Head coach Mike Hastings spoke highly of Murdock, praising his dedication and experience in the coaching world.

Prior to his coaching career, Murdock had a successful playing career as a goaltender, including stints at Minnesota State and Lake Superior State.