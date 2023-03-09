West Virginia Launches Free COVID-19 Testing Program for Schools

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has announced the launch of a new program that will provide free COVID-19 testing to all K-12 schools in the state. The program, called "Test to Stay," will allow schools to conduct on-site testing of students and staff who have been identified as close contacts of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Under the program, schools can choose to test close contacts daily for five consecutive days. If a student or staff member tests negative each day, they can continue attending school as long as they remain symptom-free. If they test positive, they will need to isolate at home for the appropriate amount of time.

The program is being launched in response to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the state and the impact it has had on schools. According to Governor Justice, the program will help keep schools open and students in the classroom.

"We know that the best place for our students is in the classroom, and we want to do everything we can to make sure that our schools can stay open safely," said Governor Justice. "By providing free testing to our schools, we can identify cases early and prevent the spread of COVID-19."

The "Test to Stay" program is being funded through federal COVID-19 relief funds and will be available to all K-12 schools in the state, including public, private, and parochial schools. Schools that choose to participate in the program will be required to have a plan in place for administering the tests and notifying parents and staff of the results.

The program is set to begin on March 15th and will run through the end of the school year. Governor Justice has encouraged all schools in the state to participate in the program and to take advantage of the free testing to help keep their students and staff safe.

