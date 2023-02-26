West Virginia Grapples with Economic and Environmental Challenges

Photo by Canva



West Virginia is facing a range of economic and environmental challenges in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Last December, the state's unemployment rate rose to 7.6%, an increase of 6.3 percentage points over the course of the year. With the mountain state's economy coming to a standstill, many businesses have been forced to close their doors.



At the same time, West Virginia is dealing with the ongoing issue of water contamination. The chemical responsible for this problem, known as PFOA, is still present in the drinking water of numerous communities in the state. The Environmental Protection Agency has identified this as a “likely human carcinogen” and has imposed strict limits on how much of the chemical can be present in public drinking water systems.



In response to these challenges, West Virginia's state government has been taking steps to address the problem. In March, the state legislature passed a measure to create a “Water Quality Improvement Fund” that would provide $10 million in grants to small businesses affected by the water contamination. In addition, the state has implemented a new program to help farmers and rural communities make improvements to their water systems.



Unfortunately, the economic and environmental challenges facing West Virginia are not likely to be solved overnight. Even with these efforts, the state still faces an uphill battle in its attempt to revive its economy and protect its environment. It is clear that West Virginia will need to continue to work hard in order to ensure a brighter future for its citizens