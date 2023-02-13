Love is Expensive: A $250,000 Dessert for Valentine's Day

Photo by Courtesy of Serendipity3



Valentine's Day is around the corner and you still don't know what to gift that special person in your heart? No worries - we have the solution for you. It will only cost you a one-way trip to New York, maybe a hotel to spend the night, and around $250,000 for a beautiful dessert. Hey, the diamond-studded ring is included. The return flight is not, but by that point, it might be the last of your problems. No, we haven't lost our minds: a New York restaurant is actually promoting a $250,000 dessert for the lovers' holiday - a gesture that will undoubtedly show how deep your love is. Or your wallet, I mean.



So, what are the ingredients?

The restaurant in question is actually an old acquaintance of ours: it's the Serendipity3, which has already appeared on these pages for creating the world's most expensive french fries. Apparently, spending and splurging is a way of life here. The lovers' dessert, however, is the result of a collaboration with jewelry designer Lorraine Shwartz: according to what has been leaked, the dessert will be presented in a glass "dripping" with crystals made by Kellie.



Whipped cream topping, edible glitter rain, golden chocolate shavings with 23k edible gold. A real extravagance, but imagine the impact you will make when they bring it to the table. Next to the glass is a chocolate sphere (strictly gold, but maybe it wasn't even necessary to specify) filled with diamonds, which are also edible. Finally, as we told you at the beginning, there will be a ring in 18k white gold studded with diamonds designed by Shwartz herself. Before you ask - no, this last one cannot be eaten.



The dessert will be a limited edition available only on Valentine's Day; so hurry up: you risk finding everything full. "As big fans of Lorraine Schwartz, we were thrilled to be able to work with her on this special dessert, which brings some of her wonderful pieces," said chef Joe Calderone, who also serves as creative director of the restaurant. "The dessert is over the top in all the right ways and we know our customers will love it."









