Whale Strandings on New York Beaches: Blamed on Offshore Wind Turbines?

The recent high number of events has sparked a heated debate about installing offshore wind turbines: to date, there is no scientific evidence of a connection, but environmentalists and Republicans are up in arms.

On February 1, 2023, a humpback whale, "over 10 meters long," was found dead on the shores of New York State. An autopsy was performed on the giant of the abyss to determine the exact cause of death. This is, according to authorities, the seventh case in the area in the last month and the ninth in less than 60 days. Strandings of whales are a known phenomenon and, unfortunately, not so rare: many reasons can bring cetaceans to shore, from illness to disorientation, to coming too close in search of food. In this case, however, the events are opening a specific controversy.

Blame on offshore wind turbines? The high number of these cases - at least nine since December between New York and New Jersey - has caused alarm and has led some to wonder if the research for the installation of offshore wind turbines is behind the death of the whales. To date, as reported by Politico, there is no evidence that the two events are linked. Still, a discussion has arisen in the environmentalist galaxy: Clean Ocean Action, a 40-year-old non-profit organization, has asked to halt operations at sea to be able to deepen what is happening. Although, most New Jersey environmental groups have still deemed the association between the deaths and offshore wind work "unfounded and premature."

The political battle around the whales However, there are not just environmental groups wondering what is happening: the number of whale deaths in the area is becoming a political battle as well, with the conservative world attacking the US president for his policies on renewable energies. Tucker Carlson, a popular and controversial Fox News host, is conducting a series of segments called "The Extinction of Biden's Whales," calling wind energy "the DDT of our time."

So, what's the truth behind the whale strandings on New York beaches? Is it because of the offshore wind turbines, or is there another explanation? The scientific community is investigating, and it's essential to remain open-minded and wait for the results of their research. Meanwhile, we can all work together to protect and preserve our precious marine life.