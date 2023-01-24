New York City on the Verge of Breaking Record for Lack of Snowfall in Winter

Photo by canva

New York City is on the cusp of a historic moment as it inches closer to a new record for lack of snowfall. If the city does not receive any snow by January 29th, it will have gone the longest period without snow since 1973. This is a remarkable achievement, given that New York City is known for its snowy winters and the fact that other parts of the state have been blanketed in snow.

The reason for this lack of snowfall is the mild temperatures that the city has been experiencing. According to Dave Radell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in New York, "There's not much cold air. The cold front is more towards the north and that's where the snow has been." This refers to the heavy snowfall that the northern part of New York state, particularly Buffalo, has received over the Christmas period.

The absence of snow is not just limited to New York City but is also characterizing the winter of the entire east coast, from Washington to Philadelphia. While some may be relieved at not having to shovel snow or deal with slippery roads, the lack of snowfall can have a negative impact on the local economy, particularly for businesses that rely on winter tourism. However, it's important to remember that weather patterns are unpredictable and can change quickly, and there's still a chance that New York City may receive snow before the end of the month.

New York City's lack of snowfall this winter is a unique and historic occurrence that is a testament to the unpredictable nature of weather. While it may be a nuisance for some, it's an opportunity for others to enjoy the milder temperatures and for the city to break a record. Let's wait and see if the city will receive any snow before the end of the month, and if it does, it will only add to the city's rich history and diversity.