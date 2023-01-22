Tragedy Strikes Monterey Park: Community Mourns After Deadly Shooting

Photo by REUTERS/Mike Blake

On the evening of January 22nd, a tragic shooting occurred in Monterey Park, California, resulting in the deaths of 10 individuals and leaving many injured. The community is in shock as they come to terms with this devastating event. The city was in the midst of celebrating the Chinese New Year, one of the most important holidays in many Asian countries and in the Asian community in the United States. Monterey Park has a population of about 60,000 people, with many residents having Chinese origins or ancestors.

The police are currently investigating the incident and have released photos of a suspect. They have also reported a second episode that may be related to the shooting, which occurred about five kilometers away in the neighborhood of Alhambra, about twenty minutes later. The connection between the two episodes is still being investigated.

The community has come together in support of the victims and their families, offering condolences and support during this difficult time. The authorities have urged anyone with information to come forward to aid in the investigation. The incident has sparked conversations about gun control and safety in the community, as well as the importance of support for those affected by such tragic events.

As the investigation continues, the community will come together to support the victims and their families, as well as work towards preventing similar incidents from happening in the future. The authorities are determined to bring the perpetrator to justice and ensure the safety of the community. In the meantime, our thoughts and condolences go out to all those affected by this terrible tragedy.