Lawrence Ray "monster of the college" Sentenced to 60 Years in Prison

Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Lawrence Ray, also known as the "monster of the college," has been held accountable for his heinous actions and sentenced to 60 years in prison. His crimes, which included sexual and psychological abuse of a group of college students, took place over several years after he moved into his daughter's dormitory at Sarah Lawrence College in New York. Ray used psychological manipulation, extortion, and physical abuse to control and exploit his victims. He forced one female victim to engage in sexual acts for payment to pay off his debts and then used photos of her to blackmail her further. He also forced some of his victims to falsely confess to crimes and extort money from them.

The victims of his abuse have been through unimaginable trauma. It is a testament to their strength and resilience that they were able to come forward and speak out against their abuser. The prosecutor, Damian Williams, was right to call him a "monster" for his reprehensible actions.

However, it is important to note that this case also serves as a reminder of the importance of holding those in positions of power and trust accountable for their actions. Lawrence Ray was able to prey on these students because he had gained their trust and manipulated them.

It is also worth mentioning that the investigation into Lawrence Ray's crimes began after an article was published in April 2019 in the magazine 'The cut' entitled 'The stolen lives of the kids at Sarah Lawrence,' which highlighted the stories of his victims and brought their suffering to light. This is a powerful reminder of the media's role in holding individuals accountable for their actions and giving a voice to those who have been silenced.

