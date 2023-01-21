Los Angeles, CA

Pizza Hut Sets a New World Record with a Massive Pizza Measuring Almost 13,990-square-foot

WilliamSal

The pizza chain teamed up with popular YouTuber Eric 'Airrack' Decker on the stuntPhoto byPizza Hut

Pizza Hut, a renowned American pizza chain, has achieved a new world record by creating a massive pizza measuring almost 13,990-square-foot in a hangar in Los Angeles. The pizza, consisting of cheese and pepperoni, was made over the course of three days, with a total of 6,193 kg of dough, 2,244 kg of tomato sauce, almost 4,000 kg of cheese, and 630,496 slices of pepperoni used. An official from the Guinness World Records confirmed this record-breaking pizza.

The process of making this pizza began on Wednesday and was completed on Friday. The dough was first rolled out, followed by the tomato sauce and pepperoni. The pizza was then cooked to perfection, ready to be cut into 68,000 slices. The CEO of Pizza Hut, David Graves, announced that these slices will not go to waste and will be donated to local kitchens that aid the needy in Los Angeles.

Pizza Hut's decision to create this record-breaking pizza was to celebrate the return of their famous "Big New Yorker" pizza, and what better way to do so than by setting a new world record? The company's dedication to creating this pizza not only showcases its love for pizza but also its commitment to giving back to the community. It's a clear indication of Pizza Hut's constant strive for excellence in all aspects, be it taste or social responsibility.

By donating the 68,000 slices of pizza to local kitchens that aid the needy in Los Angeles, Pizza Hut is not only helping to feed the hungry but also making a positive impact on the community. The act of giving back is an integral part of Pizza Hut's values and this record-breaking pizza serves as a reminder of that.

In addition, this achievement also highlights the company's commitment to innovation and pushing boundaries. Pizza Hut's decision to create a pizza of this magnitude is a clear indication of the company's willingness to go above and beyond to create something unique and memorable. Pizza Hut's relentless pursuit of excellence is evident in this record-breaking pizza, and it is sure to be remembered as a significant moment in the company's history.

