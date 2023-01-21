Brad Pitt Looks to Cash in on the Sale of his Los Feliz Abode for $40 Million

Photo by FRAZER HARRISON/GETTY IMAGES.

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt is reportedly looking to cash in on the sale of his long-time Los Angeles abode, which he has placed on the market for a whopping $38.3 million more than he originally paid.

According to a credible real estate source who spoke to People, the A-lister has put his beautiful Los Feliz property up for sale for a staggering $40 million. The actor first acquired the property in 1994, three years after his breakout role in "Thelma & Louise," for a mere $1.7 million from Cassandra Peterson, also known as "Elvira, Mistress of the Dark." The property, which is also the location where Jimi Hendrix penned "May This Be Love," boasts an impressive list of celebrity neighbors, including Giovanni Ribisi and Rooney Mara.

Over the years, Pitt has made several additions to the property, including the purchase of two adjacent lots, which he used to build an outdoor pool, tennis court, and skate park, as per Architectural Digest. The 1.9-acre estate comprises a 6,692-square-foot main house built in 1915, featuring six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. However, the sheer size of the complex is believed to be one of the reasons why the actor is looking to sell. An insider revealed to People that he is now "looking for something smaller."

The Los Feliz home served as the childhood home for Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and the twins, Knox and Vivienne, before their separation in 2016. In a 2017 interview with GQ, the actor referred to the property as the "childhood home" of his children.

Pitt and Jolie's legal separation in 2019 was a tumultuous process, with ongoing negotiations for child custody and the division of their assets, including their French vineyard, Château Miraval. The former couple had purchased the 1,200-acre, 18th-century estate in 2012 for $60 million and tied the knot at the property's chapel in 2014.