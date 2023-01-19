Photo by canva

This time the damage is to two Airbus A321s from American low-cost carrier JetBlue, which have sustained minor damage. According to initial reconstructions, the Airbus assigned to flight Jbu 1603 bound for San Juan, Puerto Rico, collided with another aircraft while rolling out at around 6 am. It is unclear whether the plane was moving on its own or being towed by a tractor on the runway. The collision occurred at a very low speed, and there were no injuries reported.

This is the fourth incident at JFK in seven months and has raised serious safety concerns among travelers and industry experts. Passengers bound for Puerto Rico were placed on another jet and took off with a delay of almost two hours. The Federal Aviation Administration has opened an investigation, another in a series of investigations following similar incidents, such as the one on June 17th of last year involving an Ita and an Air France aircraft, the one on January 2nd where an Ita aircraft hit the tailplanes of a Delta jet, and the most serious incident on January 13th when the pilot of a Boeing 777 of American Airlines was forced to abort takeoff because a Boeing 737 of Delta risked cutting his path. The two aircraft stopped about 300 meters apart, less than an "amen" when the speed of 240 kilometers per hour was exceeded.

It's alarming to see the frequent occurrences of such incidents at JFK airport. The authorities should take immediate action to prevent future collisions. Passengers deserve to feel safe and secure while traveling, and these incidents clearly indicate that something needs to change.