STEM Excites Students at Bethesda Maryland’s Washington Episcopal School

The Irwin Family at Washington Episcopal School William West Hopper

Katherine Owens, STEM teacher at Bethesda, Maryland’s Washington Episcopal School, and her student Avery Irwin have been named winners in Volvo Cars national ‘EV as ABC’s public service campaign.

The Volvo ‘EV as ABC’ interactive Twitter campaign launched in February 2022 featured short videos of school kids explaining the ABCs of electric vehicles to consumers – one for each letter of the alphabet -- to raise awareness about the technology of electric vehicles.

“I look forward to harnessing my students’ passion and creativity to advance sustainability in our community and beyond,” said Katherine Owens, STEM, Innovation and Entrepreneurship Teacher at WES. “The award opens doors for students to act on ideas that would not be possible without Volvo’s generous grant. I am deeply grateful.”

Avery, age 9, and her mother, Anna Irwin, nominated Owens due to her passion and dedication to educating the next generation on the importance of sustainability and other STEM-related subjects. The Irwin’s submission was selected because it was the most original, creative, and persuasive story explaining Owen’s dedication to teaching her students STEM

Katherine Owens STEM teacher at Washington Episcopal School Volvo Cars USA

“Avery loves STEM class because Mrs. Owens meets students where they are and challenges them to think big about how they can make the world better,” said Anna Irwin, Avery’s mother. “We’re beyond thrilled that Mrs. Owens is being honored. We share her passion for sustainability.”

While STEM, which stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics, is often thought of as an upper school level of learning, Washington Episcopal School’s three science teachers excel in bringing STEM subjects to their elementary school students with thoughtful experiences that combine nature and their immediate surroundings. Jay Irwin, Avery’s Father, a local home builder, smiles as he tells stories about his daughter's excitement as she tells him about the experiments she and her classmates get to experience.

The Irwin family regales about how engaged Avery is in what she learns in Owen’s Bethesda, MD classroom. Everything from chemical reactions to magnetic forces and how they are a part of everyday life. As well as field trips to newspaper printing plants, wastewater treatment plants, and local science laboratories. Owens also brings entrepreneurship to the table, creating projects that engage students in the business side of STEM while doing good for the community.

Teacher Owens receives a $10,000 prize that will be applied to bolstering green initiatives within the Washington Episcopal School’s community. The Irwin Family traveled to Gothenburg, Sweden, to experience Volvo’s headquarters and electric car production facilities this summer as a reward for their nomination.

“It’s evident Katherine and Avery are true changemakers leading the charge in their local community towards creating a brighter, more eco-friendly future. We’re proud to join them on their sustainable journey,” said Leigh Moynihan, Vice President, Marketing, Volvo Car USA.

“At WES, we seek to build creative thinkers who aren’t afraid to tackle tough problems,” said Danny Vogelman, Head of School at WES. “This award shines a spotlight on some of the most critical challenges facing this generation and reminds our community of the need to act now.”