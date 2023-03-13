After Brain Surgery, a Woman Developed a New Philosophy on Living and Helped Others Embrace a Healthier Lifestyle

Happy young black woman holding basket with lettuce on shoulder and cluster of yellow dates in grocery store on gray background Photo by RF._.studio/Pexels

The story of 37-year-old Maria is worth sharing and being an example of a person who has fought against the odds that have shaped her life. This brave lady, drew the will to live from her loved ones, especially her mother, from the day of the diagnosis she faced. Her calvary, thanks to her and her loved ones, diet, and top doctors, had a positive outcome, and she is now in excellent health and expecting her first child.

She was given the diagnosis of Arnold Chiari, a malformation of the cerebellum, eight years ago. This condition occurs when the cerebellum is not properly formed and places pressure on the spinal cord. There are a few different phases, with complete paralysis being the final one. She went to get an MRI after suffering from severe headaches and neck pain for a certain amount of time, and the results showed that a cyst measuring 6.5 centimeters had developed in her spinal cord as a direct result of the pressure.

When it was already clear that Maria needed surgery, she was in a very bad state of mind. Consequently, they had to force her to undergo the procedure. She couldn't stop thinking about the future and what might happen to her if she was lucky enough to make it through this ordeal alive. She lacked the ability as well as the motivation to interact with other people. She reduced the number of people in her immediate vicinity, and those who remained did everything they could to cheer her up and provide the necessary amount of love. She will be eternally thankful to them for this, and she hopes that she is able to find a way to repay them on a daily basis.

After a year of the diagnosis, she managed to get a recommendation and connect with a top neurosurgeon who performed a surgical intervention and lifted and closed the cerebellum that was embedded in her spinal column. This decompression helped the cyst disappear completely, and with it, the headaches, dizziness, and neck pain and burning.

After the 8-hour operation, she spent 1 hellish day in intensive care. A physiotherapist also worked with her, who helped her gradually to stand on her feet and start walking every day. Her recovery was not easy and lasted for several months afterwards. She could not lift her head up, could not climb high, due to pressure in her head, had pain in her legs, etc. To make the tragedy even greater, only two and a half months after the intervention, she had a car accident. But after all, in just a few months she was back to her old self, much stronger, more confident and happier.

Maria, post-op, embarks on a novel course of action. She developed a new philosophy on living. She began to take better care of herself and adopted a more positive outlook. She began working out regularly and consuming more healthfully. She cut ties with several so-called "friends" who had been a drag on her vitality and good spirits without her realizing it. She started reading up on topics like nutrition that had previously been totally foreign to her.

She decided on her own will and with her own foreknowledge to start her self-improvement journey. She turned to a raw diet. She gave up all kinds of processed food, baked, boiled, salt, sugar, flour, pasta, pastries, chips, alcohol, meat and other processed products. She decided to improve her health with a long-term healthy lifestyle and reduce the weight that had plagued her for years.

By consuming raw food, the biggest and most significant changes Maria felt were a clear face and healthy and glowing skin. She no longer used any preparations except a water-based cleansing and moisturizing cream. She experienced an increase in her level of energy, an improved mood, better weight loss, a decrease in her level of cholesterol, and an increase in her level of iron, among other benefits. She also felt how magical flavors can be obtained with only plant-based components, which motivated her to first start sharing the raw recipes she prepares on social media, and then to create her own website.

In addition to that, she made the decision to get qualified as a holistic nutritionist who specializes in the nutrition of plant-based foods. Now she also develops individualized nourishment plans for clients. She has a large number of clients who have made changes to their diet and have experienced the advantages of the raw food diet and the programs that accompany it, almost immediately after making these changes.

The story of Maria teaches us that with perseverance, support, and a commitment to self-care, we can overcome even the most challenging obstacles. She motivates us to confront our difficulties squarely and to never allow anything to prevent us from living the best versions of our lives.

Written after the actual event, only the character name is different.

What do you think?

Leave a comment down below. Don’t forget to leave a like and share this article with your friends and family.

Disclaimer: this article was written for educational and informational purposes only.