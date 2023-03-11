The Power of Acceptance: A Girl Embraced Life After Being Diagnosed With Diabetes and Falling Into a Hypoglycemic Coma

Photo byNataliya Vaitkevich/Pexels

Tara Morin, now a senior in high school, has had type 1 diabetes since she was 6 years old. Tara has accepted the fact that she will have to deal with her illness for the rest of her life, and she is determined not to let it stop her from experiencing all that life has to offer.

At a young age, Tara experienced symptoms such as copious urination, thirst, weakness, exhaustion, frequent dizziness, and sudden weight loss. Her parents initially suspected kidney problems and took her to see a nephrologist, but the diagnosis that followed was much more serious: Tara had ketoacidosis, a life-threatening condition caused by high blood sugar levels.

Doctors informed Tara that she would need to be on insulin therapy for the rest of her life. She had to take rapid insulin before each meal and slow insulin before bed, which would keep her sugar levels constant throughout the day. Tara felt constantly overwhelmed by the weight of carrying the load of her diabetes. She was terrified of what might happen if she didn't get her blood sugar under control.

Tara, however, did not let diabetes stop her. And so she made the decision to survive, to be brave, and to fight. She learned to regulate her own sugar levels, to prick herself, and to never give up, even when things got tough. Having diabetes has made her more resilient and taught her to be stronger than she ever imagined.

Despite her positive attitude, Tara has faced some difficult challenges due to her condition. In the 4th grade, she fell into a hypoglycemic coma during an excursion. She was small and did not know that after receiving insulin she had to eat immediately. She was hospitalized for two days and suffered from brief amnesia after waking up. But the trouble with diabetes did not end there. During the pandemic, Tara's parents kept her isolated from even her closest friends and relatives. Tara was vaccinated with two doses, but despite, she got infected. She had a high fever and a terrible pain in her throat, but the worst of it affected her sugar. All week her sugar was 20, and normally it is up to 6.5, which caused her feeling terrible.

Still, Tara is thankful for the way she is. As a result, she learned the importance of resilience, fortitude, and bravery. She hopes that people who are just learning about diabetes will realize that it doesn't mean the end of the world. Having diabetes is something you have to learn to live with, but that doesn't mean you should stop striving for the things that matter to you.

Tara's story is a testament to the human spirit and its ability to overcome adversity. She inspires us to face our challenges head-on and to never let anything stop us from living our best lives.

Written after the actual event, only the character name is different.

Disclaimer: this article was written for educational and informational purposes only.

