A Selfless Gift of Life: How a Colleague's Liver Donation Saved a Woman's Life

Gardeners cutting branches and twigs of trees Photo by Anna Shvets/Pexels

Primary biliary cirrhosis is a liver disease that can't be cured. It was first found in Lana Minne in 2009. At the age of 36, Lana's liver function had dropped to 10% due to a thrombus on her portal vein, and she was on the verge of mortality. A liver transplant was her only hope of living, but unfortunately, no one in her family was healthy enough to be a donor.

Carl, a coworker of Lana's at the printing press, learned of her health problems and volunteered to donate a portion of his liver to help her. Selflessly, Carl offered to undergo such a procedure to aid his buddy. Thus, in a potentially life-saving procedure, Carl's liver was surgically implanted into Lana's body.

The transplant was successful, and Lana started the long process of healing. Her recovery time was twice as long as Carl's, at two years. As a result of Carl's generous help, Lana will be forever indebted to him. He made it so she could start living again.

Lana and Carl planted a Japanese apple tree to remember their incredible act of friendship and courage. Carl's donation of a portion of his liver saved Lana's life, and this tree stands as a memorial to that time. It shows how strong their bond was after they did something so selfless for each other.

For Lana, this experience taught her to believe in the goodness of people. She believes that anyone who gives to save a life receives so much more in return. The gratitude she feels for Carl's gift cannot be measured or expressed in words. Carl is not just a colleague to her anymore, he is her brother and her hero.

Inspiringly, the story of Lana and Carl is a beautiful reminder that there is still kindness and selflessness in the world. It reminds us of the importance of being there for each other, especially in tough times. We can all learn from their incredible bond and be inspired to do good in our own lives.

Written after the actual event, only the characters names are different.

What do you think?

Leave a comment down below. Don’t forget to leave a like and share this article with your friends and family.

Disclaimer: this article was written for educational and informational purposes only.