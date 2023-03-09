 A Girl Without Arms Who Discovered That She Is Capable of Doing Anything in Life

Anna's story serves as motivation for all of us. Poorly developed on the right side, Anna was born without a left hand. She had a hard time loving herself and would sometimes shut herself in her room to avoid facing the world. She kept trying, though. Although Anna was born without arms, she soon discovered that her wings gave her the freedom to go anywhere and do anything she could dream of.

Anna showed an early and lasting interest in the visual arts when she was only five years old. When she was nine years old, she was awarded a bursary from the Association of World Artists Who Paint with Mouths and Feet. Because of this honor, she continued her studies and earned a degree from the College of Arts and Sciences.

Because of ableism, which is common in many parts of the world, Anna has had to deal with prejudice and discrimination her whole life. The principal of the high school of her choice denied her enrollment because she lacked the strength to open the front entrance by herself. Others didn't believe she was the creator of the artworks she brought to class, so they questioned her artistic skills as well.

These setbacks didn't deter Anna, though. She never gave up and kept improving in her artistic and athletic pursuits. Anna started taekwondo training in 2016, and only a few months later, she earned a silver medal at the Open European Para Taekwondo Championships. She won the national title three years in a row and the European silver medal twice before she finally took home the gold at the 2019 World Para Taekwondo Championship.

Anna's tenacity, enthusiasm, and commitment are an inspiration. Her achievements in both athletics and the arts serve as a reminder that anything is possible with focus and effort.

However, Anna's achievement can't be attributed solely to her doggedness and effort. She also adheres to an underlying ideology. If you only have legs, Anna says, you can do anything. She lives by the adage, "Don't let the world alter your smile; use your smile to change the world."

Anna tied the knot with the guy who loves her most despite her disabilities. She recently gave birth to her first baby, which she takes care of without any problems, and she cannot and does not want to hide her joy.

Anna's life serves as a model for all of us. It demonstrates that we have the capacity to rise above adversity and accomplish amazing things. All we have to do is have confidence in ourselves and our abilities, put in the effort, and keep going.

Young Blond Woman on Bus Posing as Angel with White Wings Photo by Anastasiia Shevchenko/Pexels

Written after the actual event, only the character name is different.

