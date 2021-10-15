Salute The Troops Car Show Returns for 14th Year

Non-Profit Organization based in Media, PA

The Delcro Cruisers Organization was established in early 2007. An ad in several local newspapers brought over a gathering of over 100 people. 14 years later, this organization is running several car shows a year and is now one of the most active car clubs in Pennslyvannia.

The Delaware County club supports many organizations through its annual events. Some of these organizations include the Aldan Boy Scout Troop 2, Faith Community Church, Riddle Memorial Hospital and the American Cancer Society.

Monthly meetings are on the Second Tuesday of every month, and held at the Middletown Presbyterian Church.

The 2021 Board Members are:

President- John Porter

Vice President- Alan Tibbetts

Treasurer- Anthony Latini

Secretary- Daniel Strain

Board Member- Rocky Albano

Board Member- Frank Culp

Board Member- Frank Donnelly

Board Member- Bob Duck

Board Member- Brian Fraser

Board Member- Art Smith

Board Member- Robert Weigand

For more information on the Delco Cruisers and their upcoming events, check out their website and their facebook page.

Delco Cruisers Organization

Rose Tree Park Car Show

This year's Salute The Troops Car Show will be held on November 6th, 2021 at Rose Tree Park (Media, PA). Participants will have to pay $20 to show their vehicles.

Proceeds will be going towards military support organizations.

Food, drinks and other vendors will also be available at the venue. Past sponsors have included Bill's Plumbing, Pantry Fried Chicken and Gas, and Texas Motorcycles.

Do you have a muscle car, street rod or hot rod that you'd like to bring in on November 6th? Register your vehicle today through this link!

Vehicle Preparation

Does your vehicle need any last-minute repairs before being presented on the show?

Here are some reliable mechanics near you for you to consider.

