Christopher Columbus was a Hack Who got Lucky: Opinion

William Saint Val

Columbus' whole existence is like a math equation worked out incorrectly, yet somehow produced the correct answer.

Columbus is often hailed as a hero who first "discovered" the Americas. However, upon closer examination of his knowledge of the Earth's geography, it becomes clear that he was nothing more than a fortunate hack.

At the end of the day, Columbus was a dunce who got lucky. He stumbled upon the Americas like a drunk wandering into the wrong bar. He's the kind of historical figure who makes you wonder if the universe is just one big cosmic joke.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bpTPL_0lGwKlbj00
Photo byRaimond KlavinsonUnsplash

Columbus relied on his own shoddy calculations, despite centuries of proof about the size of the Earth.

Despite centuries of mathematicians' calculating a fairly accurate measurement of the earth’s circumference, Columbus believed it was much smaller. I mean, who needs centuries of scientific research and evidence when you can just wing it, especially when it comes to discovering new lands?

In the 3rd century BC, Eratosthenes calculated the circumference of the earth with amazing accuracy as being 40,075 km (24,901 miles). He was only about 75 km (46 miles) off.

How did this Greek mathematician living in Alexandria, Egypt, calculate such an accurate measurement without modern technology? By studying shadow lengths in wells at different times of day and knowing that at noon on the summer solstice in Syene (now Aswan), there would be no shadow cast by a vertical rod.

From this data and a little bit of geometry, Eratosthenes concluded that the earth must be round and came up with his estimate for its circumference. It was pretty darn impressive for someone living over 2,000 years ago. Yet it wasn’t impressive enough for good ole Columbus, who probably called it "fake science."

Chris ignored centuries of data and, with his own fuzzy math, incorrectly calculated the circumference of the earth to be 30,577 km (19,000 miles).

On the other hand, perhaps Columbus was a Machiavellian genius. Maybe he fudged the numbers as part of his scheme to convince the Queen of Spain to fund his expedition to sail west to reach east.

Columbus' "discovery" of the Americas wouldn't have been possible without Queen Isabella's financial support. In fact, Columbus had been rejected multiple times by other monarchs in Europe before Queen Isabella finally agreed to fund his voyage.

Why hadn't anyone tried heading west to reach east before Columbus?

In the 15th century, getting from Europe to the East Indies by ship required circumnavigating Africa. It was a long and dangerous journey. So, a lot of explorers were looking for an easier route.

Every navigator in Columbus' time knew that the earth was round and the approximate circumference of the earth. To be fair, none of them could've imagined that there were a couple of giant continents blocking the way at the time.

They believed it was all open oceans and knew that the journey wasn’t practical. So they weren’t willing to attempt to head west to reach east. Supplies would run out long before they reached the East Indies.

Yet Columbus was determined to take on this fool errant and petition every major monarchy in Europe. They all knew how ridiculous this idea was and rejected his proposal.

So in a last-ditch effort, he might have reworked the number to convince the naive Queen. However, there’s no concrete evidence that he fudged the numbers. Columbus simply believed the earth's circumference was over 10,000 km (6,000 miles) shorter than it actually is.

So, while Columbus may have been a bit of a dunce, luck was definitely on his side (unfortunately for the original inhabitants of the Americas).

Fortunately for Columbus, he just happened to be sailing in the right direction and ended up in the Americas. If he had been sailing in any other direction, he would’ve just ended up lost at sea, and the mutiny that was brewing on his ship would have gotten him tossed overboard.

With a naive queen looking to cement her legacy and bad math, Columbus’ arrival in the Americas was not a testament to his intelligence and navigational skills but rather a stroke of fortunate circumstance.

Despite being obviously bad at math, he managed to stumble his way into the history books as a hero. It's like he used a compass made out of rice and a map drawn by a pigeon, yet still managed to end up in the right place.

Luck played a more significant role in Columbus' success than his own abilities. Although he wasn't the first European to reach the Americas, he gets credit for being the first because he had a better PR system in place than the Vikings.

  • This content is the personal opinion of the author and should not be considered as fact or advice in any legal or personal matters.

There's something about writing that just makes everything feel better.

Philadelphia, PA
