The American Anthem: The Only National Anthem With the Word 'slave' in it

The Controversy Surrounding the American Anthem: History and Debate.

The United States' national anthem has been a symbol of American pride and patriotism for over two centuries. However, the song's history is not without controversy, mainly due to the word "slave" in the song.

There are currently 195 independent countries in the world recognized by the United Nations, and each typically has its own national anthem. Some countries even have more than one official anthem or none at all.

However, as it stands today, the Star-Spangled Banner is the only national anthem in the world that contains the word "slave" in it. “No refuge could save the hireling and slave.”

Photo by Aaron Burden on Unsplash

In what context was Key using "slave" in the Star-Spangled Banner?

The use of the word "slave" in the national anthem has been the subject of debate and controversy for many years, and scholars can’t agree in what context Francis Scott Key used the word in the song.

Some scholars and historians argue that Key was referring to the slaves who were promised freedom by the British if they fought against the Americans. Others suggest that he was referring to the mercenaries who were being paid to fight alongside British soldiers.

Nonetheless, Francis Scott Key owned slaves, and it’s more plausible that he was referring to people in bondage since mercenaries are paid and slaves, as it stood then, were property and did not get paid.

Regardless of its original intent, the controversy surrounding the inclusion of the word highlights America’s ongoing struggles with its past and its difficulty addressing the legacy of slavery, oppression, and systemic racism.

Should we change the American Anthem?

Many have called for the removal of the word from the Star-Spangled Banner, arguing that it is inappropriate to include a reference to slavery in the national anthem. Others argue that it should remain as a reminder of the country's past.

In recent years, the controversy surrounding the Star-Spangled Banner has led to calls for a new national anthem that better reflects modern America. Some have suggested alternative songs, like "America the Beautiful" or "Lift Every Voice and Sing," as possible replacements for the Anthem. This, however, has angered many who see it as a “woke” attack on a beloved symbol of America.

The Star-Spangled Banner remains a symbol of American pride and patriotism. Nevertheless, the inclusion of the word "slave" in the national anthem highlights the country's complicated history with slavery and ongoing struggles with racial injustice.

While some argue that the controversial word should be removed, others suggest that it should be retained as a reminder of the country's past and the ongoing fight for equality and justice. However, the original version of the song, including the third stanza with the word "slave," remains the official national anthem of the United States.