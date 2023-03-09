Night of the Black Snow: The Bombing of Tokyo

William Saint Val

War is destructive and deadly, and it has plagued humanity throughout history. The decision to engage in war carries significant consequences for the ordinary people caught in the midst of a conflict they have no control over.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FeI3Z_0lCwYzDf00
Photo byPublic domain, via Wikimedia Commons

On March 9th, 1945, the United States Air Forces carried out the largest bombing raid in history on Tokyo, Japan

The attack was code-named "Operation Meetinghouse" by the USAAF and is known as the "Great Tokyo Air Raid" in Japan. (“Bombing of Tokyo (10 March 1945) - Wikipedia”)

The bombing, which involved the use of napalm, resulted in the deaths of between 80,000 and 100,000 civilians. Later called the “Night of the Black Snow,” because of the ash, Operation Meetinghouse destroyed over a quarter of Tokyo and left an estimated one million people homeless.

This bombing—which came before the atomic bombings of Nagasaki and Hiroshima but was no less destructive—was a turning point in the way that the USAAF conducted bombing raids. It saw them switch from the less successful approach of precision bombing to a more indiscriminate approach.

The use of napalm–a highly flammable gel that sticks to everything it touches and burns at high temperatures–was a new and devastating tactic. The United States Army Air Forces had been experimenting with napalm for some time, and the raid on Tokyo was the first time that it was used on such a large scale.

It was the single deadliest air raid of World War II, greater than Dresden and Hamburg. Wiki.org

The effects of the bombing were catastrophic. The firestorm that resulted from the use of napalm was so intense that it created its own weather system, sucking in air from all around and creating winds of up to 100 miles per hour.

The fires that resulted burned so hot that they melted metal and turned the ground into molten lava.

The bombing of Tokyo showed the willingness of the United States to use any means necessary to end the war. It also showed the Japanese people and their leaders that they faced a formidable enemy. The use of napalm in the bombing of Tokyo set the stage for the atomic bombings of Nagasaki and Hiroshima several months later.

The bombing of Tokyo also demonstrated that modern warfare was no longer about soldiers fighting soldiers on a battlefield but also about civilians being targeted by powerful and indiscriminate weapons.

The use of napalm and, later, atomic bombs raised ethical and moral questions about the use of such weapons in warfare. It also led to the development of new international laws and conventions governing the conduct of warfare.

# History# World War 2# American Military# American History# Government

