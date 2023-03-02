Puerto Rico and the Issue of Self-Determination: This Day in History

Photo by Ovidio Soto on Unsplash

The island of Puerto Rico has a long and complicated history with the United States that has left it struggling to establish a clear identity. For over a century, Puerto Ricans have been fighting for greater autonomy and self-determination while also trying to balance their connection to the United States and the broader global community.

On March 2, 1917, Puerto Rico, under the Jones Act, became an unincorporated territory of the United States and granted U.S. citizenship to all Puerto Ricans. The Jones Act, also known as the Jones-Shafroth Act, was named after its sponsors, Representative William A. Jones of Virginia and Senator John F. Shafroth of Colorado.

Before the Jones Act, Puerto Rico was a Spanish colony for over 400 years until it was given to the United States through the Treaty of Paris in 1898, following the Spanish-American War. In 1900, Congress passed the Foraker Act, establishing a civil government for Puerto Rico and granting the President the power to appoint a governor and other officials.

However, the Foraker Act didn’t grant citizenship to Puerto Ricans. The Jones Act changed this, giving U.S. citizenship to Puerto Ricans, which allowed them to travel freely between the United States and Puerto Rico without the need for a passport or a visa. However, it didn’t grant Puerto Rico statehood or full incorporation into the United States, which meant that Puerto Ricans could not vote in presidential elections or have voting representation in Congress.

The Jones Act also established a two-tiered legislature for Puerto Rico, which consists of a House of Representatives and a Senate. Puerto Ricans could elect the members of the House of Representatives, but the President still had the power to appoint the governor and other officials. The Act also prohibited Puerto Rico from issuing its own currency and required the use of the U.S. dollar as the official currency.

The Jones Act had a significant impact on the political and social landscape of Puerto Rico because it created a sense of national identity among Puerto Ricans and a desire for greater autonomy and self-determination. Over the years, Puerto Ricans have debated the status of their island, with some wanting statehood, others calling for independence, and others for some form of commonwealth or free association with the United States.

This struggle for identity has had a profound effect on the people of Puerto Rico. Despite being a small island, Puerto Ricans have a strong sense of national pride and cultural identity. They are known for their vibrant music, dance, and food, as well as their history of political and social activism. However, in recent years, Puerto Rico has faced many challenges, including a debt crisis, hurricanes, and earthquakes, which have underscored the island's vulnerability and dependence on the United States.

Despite these challenges, the people of Puerto Rico remain resilient and determined. They continue to fight for greater autonomy and self-determination, with some calling for a new referendum to allow Puerto Ricans to vote on their preferred status.

The Jones Act of 1917 established a tenuous political and social relationship between Puerto Rico and the United States and has had a lasting impact on the island. Nonetheless, the question of Puerto Rico's status remains unresolved as the island continues to face significant challenges in the 21st century.