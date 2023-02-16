This Day in History: The Western Hemisphere's First Communist State is Established

On February 16, 1959, after Fidel Castro’s forces overthrew the oppressive government of General Fulgencio Batista in Cuba, Castro became the premier of the Caribbean island, transforming it into the first communist state in the Western Hemisphere. (Britannica.com)

Castro’s journey to power had begun nearly four years prior with the July 26, 1953, armed attack on the Moncada Barracks in Santiago, Cuba. Although the attack was a failure and Castro was arrested, it was a pivotal moment in Cuban history, as it was the beginning of the Cuban Revolution.

After his release from prison, Castro fled to Mexico to organize a guerrilla force that would eventually overthrow Batista’s regime. In December of 1956, Castro and his followers landed in Cuba aboard the Granma yacht and began their guerrilla warfare against Batista’s government.

After over two years of fighting, they were successful in toppling Batista and seizing power on January 1, 1959. Once in power, Castro quickly began to implement sweeping reforms. He confiscated land owned by the wealthy and large companies, nationalized all foreign-owned businesses, and imposed strict controls on imports and exports. He also implemented a wide range of social reforms, including a plan to eliminate illiteracy, introduced free health care, and provided free food and housing for the poor.

To cement his continued rule, Castro declared all political opposition illegal and systematically eliminated those who opposed him. He also developed close ties with the Soviet Union, making Cuba an important pawn in the Cold War. As a result, Castro’s rule was often marked by tension with the United States and other Western powers.

Despite the controversy surrounding his rule, Fidel Castro left an enduring mark on Cuba and the world. However, his legacy remains a source of debate, but there is no doubt that his impact on the island nation was profound.

On this day in history, February 16, 1959, Fidel Castro became premier of Cuba and began a transformation that would shape the country for decades to come. He served as premier until 1976, when he became the President of the Council of State and the Council of Ministers, effectively making him the head of state of Cuba. Castro remained in this position until 2008, when he resigned because of his failing health.

# History# Latin America# Cuba# Government# Politics

