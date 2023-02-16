Opinion: It’s Time to Abandon Leap Years

Forget about the leap year nonsense and just adjust time so it correlates to exactly one year.

Though it may seem like a natural occurrence, time is actually a human invention. It was created as a way to measure the passing of days, months, and years.

It is often said that time is an agreed-upon construct. This means that time is not really real, but rather something we’ve created as a way to measure the passing of events. While this may be true, we view time as something tangible and less of an abstract construct.

Time is an invisible force that governs our lives and dictates how we spend our days.

When we experience the passing of time, it feels very real to us. We see and feel the effects of time on things around us, like how a plant grows over the course of days or how we age over the course of years.

Over the centuries, time has become increasingly important in our lives.

Though we may not always realize it, time shapes our reality. We’ve come to depend on it, and without it, everything falls apart. We now use it to schedule appointments, plan for the future, and keep track of events that have happened in the past.

Time may not be an absolute reality, but it is still something that we experience and can observe in our lives. Nonetheless, I have a beef with time, specifically leap years. The Earth's orbit around the sun is not exactly 365 days long. It’s actually about 365.24 days long. To account for this discrepancy, an extra day is added to the calendar every four years. This is known as a leap year.

The system used to do this is the Gregorian calendar, which replaced the Julian calendar in the 16th century. The extra day is added to the month of February to sync the calendar with the Earth's orbital period around the sun, making it 29 days long instead of the usual 28.

I propose we abandon leap years and synchronize time with the earth's orbital period. Here’s what I suggest: instead of adding an extra day every four years, why not just slow the second down to a point where the extra 8 hours are spread out over one year? The earth’s orbital period and the calendar will be in sync. Then there would be no need to keep adding an extra day.

For crying out loud, there are enough smart people in the world who can work it out. I mean, since time is an agreed-upon construct, I'm sure everyone would agree to it. Moreover, people born on leap years wouldn't have to wait four years to celebrate their birthday.

