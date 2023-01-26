The Supreme Court Justices: Things You Might Not Have Known

How well do you know the Supreme Court Justices of the United States of America?

The Supreme Court’s decisions serve to define the boundaries of authority and the relationships between the government, its citizens, states, and even individual states. (Britannica.com)

The United States Supreme Court is the pinnacle of America’s legal hierarchy, having immense authority in defining the very foundations of the country. It is the supreme court of justice—the court of last resort—that interprets and upholds the Constitution. Here are just a few things you might not have known about the Supreme Court and the people who have had the most profound effect on the United States of America.

The constitution makes no legal requirement that a Supreme Court Justice have a law degree or any formal education. It simply states that judicial power shall be "vested in one supreme court” and that justices “shall hold their offices during good behavior,” which has generally meant life terms.Supremecourt.gov. In fact, the U.S. Constitution does not explicitly state that an individual needs a degree or education to hold a government office. However, all justices were trained in the law.

Supreme Court Justice James F. Byrnes (1941–1942) did not attend law school. He didn’t even graduate from high school. He simply taught himself, took the bar, and passed at 23.

The Supreme Court is made up of judges who serve for life; as such, apart from willingly stepping down or death, only impeachment can remove them from office.

John Jay was the youngest and first Chief Justice of the United States Supreme Court. He was appointed by President George Washington and served from 1789 to 1795. He was 44 years old when he took his oath of office.

George Washington was the first president to appoint the first six Supreme Court justices—one Chief Justice, John Jay, and five Associate Justices: James Wilson, William Cushing, John Blair, John Rutledge, and James Iredell.

The youngest justice ever to serve on the Supreme Court was Joseph Story, who was appointed at the age of 32 in 1811.

The oldest justice ever to serve on the Supreme Court was Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr., who retired at the age of 90 in 1932.

Thurgood Marshall was the first African American justice to serve on the Supreme Court, appointed by President Lyndon B. Johnson in 1967.

Chief Justice John Marshall and Associate Justice Roger B. Taney owned slaves, with John Marshall actively participating in the buying and selling of people.

Sandra Day O'Connor was the first woman to serve on the Supreme Court, appointed by President Ronald Reagan in 1981.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was the first Jewish woman to serve on the Supreme Court, appointed by President Bill Clinton in 1993.

Sonia Sotomayor is the first Hispanic justice to serve on the Supreme Court. She was appointed by President Barack Obama in 2009.

Neil Gorsuch was the first justice to be appointed by President Donald Trump in 2017.

Brett Kavanaugh was the second justice to be appointed by President Donald Trump in 2018.

Amy Barren Coney was the third justice to be appointed by President Donald Trump in 2020.

William O. Douglas served the longest as an Associate Justice—for 36 years, 7 months, and 8 days, from 1939 to 1975.

Clarence Thomas is the longest-serving Associate Justice currently on the Supreme Court, having served since 1991.

George Washington appointed the most Supreme Court justices, with a total of 10 appointments.

Franklin D. Roosevelt (FDR) appointed the second-most Supreme Court Justices, with a total of 8 appointments during his presidency, which lasted from 1933 to 1945.

William Howard Taft is the only President of the United States (1909–1913) to become Chief Justice of the United States (1921–1930).

Two Associate Justices had the same name. The first John Marshall Harlan served from 1877–1911, followed by his grandson, who served from 1955–1971.

Since its establishment, only one justice—Samuel Chase—has been impeached, and he was acquitted in 1805.

A total of six Justices were born outside the United States:

James Wilson (1789–1798) was born in Caskardy, Scotland. James Iredell (1790–1799) was born in Lewes, England. William Paterson (1793–1806) was born in County Antrim, Ireland. David J. Brewer (1889–1910) was born in Smyrna, Turkey. George Sutherland (1922–1939) was born in Buckinghamshire, England. Felix Frankfurter (1939–1962) was born in Vienna, Austria.

This is just a small sample of the interesting facts, history, and trivia surrounding the justices and the court of last resort of the United States.

