The Presidents of The United States: Things You Might Not Have Known

From obscure trivia to surprising personal details, how well do you know the presidents of the United States of America?

Photo by Sean Foster on Unsplash

The President of the United States is one of the most powerful and visible positions in the world, yet there are many lesser-known facts about the people who’ve held the office. There are many facts and tidbits about these presidents that may surprise you. Here are just a few things you might not have known about the Presidents of the United States.

George Washington was actually elected unanimously by the electoral college in 1788 and 1792.

John Quincy Adams, the 6th president (1825–1829), was the first president who was also the son of a president.

Andrew Jackson, the 7th President (1829–1837), was the only president to have been a prisoner of war. He was captured by the British while fighting as a 13-year-old in the Revolutionary War. He was also the first sitting president to have an attempt made on his life.

Martin Van Buren, the 8th president (1837–1841), was the first president to be born as a United States citizen, on December 5, 1782, as all previous presidents were born before the country was officially formed.

William Henry Harrison, the 9th president, in 1841, gave the longest inaugural address in history, lasting over two hours in the freezing cold. He died of pneumonia shortly after (not related)—becoming the first president to die in office and the shortest-serving president, lasting only 32 days.

In 1841, William Henry Harrison was the first president to allegedly have a photograph taken of him while in office, but there is no photographic evidence. John Quincy Adams took one in 1843, long after he left office. In 1849, James K. Polk is credited with being the first sitting president to have a photograph taken of him.

John Tyler, who became the 10th President (1841–1845), was the first Vice President to become President after the death of his predecessor, William Henry Harrison, in April 1841. He also had the most children (15) and reportedly fathered many more with slaves.

James K. Polk, the 11th President (1845–1849), is the only president to have served one term and not run for re-election. He’s also the only president to not have children.

Abraham Lincoln was the first president to be assassinated while in office.

James A. Garfield, the 20th President (1881), was the only President who was also a licensed preacher and the second president assassinated while in office.

Of the 46 presidents, only Grover Cleveland has served nonconsecutive terms as the 22nd and 24th president, which means only 45 people have held the position.

Theodore Roosevelt, the 26th President, was the youngest to take office at 42 years old, after the assassination of William McKinley. John F. Kennedy was the youngest to be elected president, at 43.

William Howard Taft, the 27th President (1909–1913), was the only President to also serve as Chief Justice of the Supreme Court (1921–1930).

Franklin D. Roosevelt was the only president to be elected to four consecutive terms.

Herbert Hoover was the only president to have served as a mining engineer.

Dwight D. Eisenhower was the only president, commander-in-chief (1953–61), supreme commander of an allied force during WWII, and Supreme Commander of NATO in 1951.

Jimmy Carter was the first president to be born in a hospital.

George H.W. Bush Sr. was the second president to have been both a vice president and the father of a president.

Bill Clinton is the only president to have been a Rhodes Scholar.

Barack Obama is the only president not born on the American continent. He was born in Hawaii and the first Black president.

Joe Biden is the oldest president to take office at the age of 78.

Of the 45 men who were presidents, five had the first name John:

John Adams

John Quincy Adams

John Tyler

John Calvin Coolidge

John F. Kennedy

Five were named James:

James Madison

James Monroe

James K. Polk

James Buchanan

James Garfield

James Carter

Four were named William:

William Henry Harrison

William McKinley

William Howard Taft

William J. Clinton

Eight U.S. Presidents came from the state of Virginia:

George Washington (1st President, 1789-1797)

Thomas Jefferson (3rd President, 1801-1809)

James Madison (4th President, 1809-1817)

James Monroe (5th President, 1817-1825)

William Henry Harrison (9th President, 1841)

John Tyler (10th President, 1841-1845)

Zachary Taylor (12th President, 1849-1850)

Woodrow Wilson (28th President, 1913-1921)

This is often referred to as the "Virginia Dynasty" because these presidents came from the state of Virginia one after the other.

This is just a small sample of the interesting facts and trivia surrounding the leaders of the United States. From their personal lives to their time in office, each president has their own unique story and place in history.