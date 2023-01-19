Religion and the Oaths of Office: The Contradiction of Religion in Federal Oaths of Office

William Saint Val

The United States Supreme Court justices must take oaths that include the phrase, “So help me God.” This raises questions about the separation of religion and state.

President Joe Biden and Judge Ketanji Brown JacksonPhoto byThe White House, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

In the United States, the separation of religion and state is a fundamental principle that is protected by the First Amendment. Despite this, all federal employees, including the justices of the Supreme Court, must take an oath that includes the phrase “So help me God.”

This raises questions about the constitutionality of this requirement, as it appears to violate the Establishment Clause, which prohibits the government from officially endorsing any particular religion.

The Establishment Clause states that "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof"—meaning that the government should be a secular entity with no religious connections.

This clause ensures that citizens of all beliefs and religious backgrounds are free to practice their faith without fear of government interference. Yet all federal employees must take an oath of office that requires them to say, “So help me God,” even if they’re not religious or of a belief that’s in contrast to a deity.

All federal employees, senators, and representatives must take what’s known as the Constitutional Oath—including the vice president.

Constitutional Oath: I, (person’s name) do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter: So help me God.” (Senate.gov)

The only exception is the president, who is required under the constitution to take the presidential oath of office, which, by the way, doesn’t contain “So help me God.” (See Article II, Section I, of the U.S. Constitution|usa.gov.) Nevertheless, every president who was sworn into office ended the presidential oath with “So help me God.”

After the Civil War, Congress made taking an oath of office mandatory for federal government employment, even for postal workers. (Chapter 2: History of the Oath|Senate.gov)

During the Civil War, a loyalty oath was suggested. It was the government's attempt to solidify loyalty to the union and root out traitors at a time when the country was at war with itself.

When the war ended and reconstruction began, Congress made taking the oath a legal requirement with Article VI—primarily to compel defeated Confederate officials to make a binding commitment to the union.

Article VI: “The Senators and Representatives before mentioned, and the Members of the several State Legislatures, and all executive and judicial Officers, both of the United States and of the several States, shall be bound by Oath or Affirmation, to support this Constitution; but no religious Test shall ever be required as a Qualification to any Office or public Trust under the United States.”

Although Article VI requires that all federal officials take an oath in support of the Constitution, it does make clear that religion isn’t a requirement for any federal office.

Yet, despite Article VI, the oath implies that it’s a requirement to appeal to a religious deity before anyone can serve in any federal capacity.

In addition to the Constitutional Oath, all supreme court appointees must take another oath called “The Judicial Oath,” and even in this one, the ending is still the same.

The Judicial Oath: “I, (person’s name), do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will administer justice without respect to persons, and do equal right to the poor and to the rich, and that I will faithfully and impartially discharge and perform all the duties incumbent upon me (person’s name) as under the Constitution and laws of the United States. So help me God.” (Supremecourt.gov)

The Judicial Oath raises questions about the necessity of supreme court judges appealing to a religious deity in order to fulfill their constitutional duties, as well as the potential implications their rulings have on individuals of different religious backgrounds or those without religious beliefs.

“So help me God” is a complete sentence that carries a lot of weight. In the Constitutional Oath, a colon is used to separate “So help me God” from the rest of the oath (See Chapter 1: Oath of Office|Senate.gov)

In English grammar, there are only a few reasons to use a colon: for a list; to separate two independent clauses when one explains the other; or to place emphasis on or clarify a clause—the oath is not a list. (How to us colons|writer.com)

As a result, it is possible to conclude that the inclusion of this phrase is a violation of the separation of church and state, as it implies that one must have faith in a deity in order to carry out their duties as a government official.

Furthermore, it can be argued that every law passed by Congress and every Supreme Court decision were guided or influenced by divine powers.

The “so help me God” clause bears no necessity in a federal oath, and it contradicts the constitution's claim of the separation of religion and government.

The oath or affirmation itself is a sacred and binding commitment, whether or not it includes the phrase. So, removing the phrase wouldn’t diminish the sanctity or importance of the oaths and affirmations. It simply allows for a more inclusive and secular approach, as the constitution intended.

Nonetheless, it’s important to remember that an individual’s religious orientation has no bearing on their ability to fulfill their constitutional duties.

