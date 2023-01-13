“Common Sense" The Impact on the American Revolution and the Fight for Independence

William Saint Val

Exploring the history of any people, we gain a better understanding of their culture and identity and what drives them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OrJWD_0kAoUkXn00
Photo byAuguste Millière, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

History has always been about the telling of tales, whether they be tales of epic battles, powerful empires, or the formation of a nation. But arguably the most compelling tales of all are those that tell the story of how a people's political society was formed. These stories are often intertwined with the society's concept of virtue—in America it’s freedom. America’s seed of freedom was nurtured by a pamphlet calling for independence.

On January 10, 1776, Thomas Paine published “Common Sense,” a 50-page pamphlet that would become an influential piece of literature in the American Revolution. In this pamphlet, Paine argued for a war of independence from Great Britain and called on Americans to take up arms against their oppressors.

Over the decades, Britain had consistently violated the rights of the colonists, who by then were growing weary of overseas rule. The publication sparked debate amongst colonists regarding how best to achieve independence while simultaneously uniting them around one common cause—freedom from tyranny.

In “Common Sense,” Thomas Paine presented ideas about government that undermined traditional British views, such as advocating for representative democracy instead of monarchy or aristocracy and suggesting that all men should be equal under the law regardless of social class or wealth. As a result, he was labeled an enemy of the crown by Britain.

Paine's argument for independence was based on his belief that the British had denied the colonists their basic human rights, and he believed that only by fighting could these rights be restored.

He argued that the colonists should demand independence because “the cause of America is in a great measure the cause of all mankind.” And he reasoned that there was no other recourse to this demand for independence than a war that would guarantee and maintain that freedom.

Eleven months later, when the revolutionary war with Britain was at its bleakest, he restated his position for independence in his famous essay, "The Crisis" (Dec. 23, 1776.)

In the essay, Paine made a passionate plea to the demoralized soldiers to not give up when he stated that “the prospect of freedom” was worth the “blood of a few” and that “the blessing of freedom” was worth the “calamities of war.”

At the time “Common Sense” was published, it was met with great enthusiasm by many colonists who were ready for change; within just a few months, more than five hundred thousand copies had been sold throughout America’s thirteen colonies.

At the same time that colonial leaders were becoming wary of British rule, Thomas Paine’s message resonated strongly with them. It gave many of them the courage to talk openly about independence.

Richard Henry Lee, a representative of Virginia, who presented a resolution to the Continental Congress on June 7, 1776, to declare independence, is said to have been inspired by Thomas Paine’s Common Sense pamphlet.

Virginia passed a resolution that the delegates representing them in General Congress should propose that the United Colonies become free and independent states.

Common Sense was revolutionary in its approach as it provided an alternative perspective held by a few colonial leaders who favored reconciliation over revolution.

By May 1776, eight colonies had decided that they would support independence. (The Declaration of Independence: A History | National Archives)

The impact Common Sense had on American history is undeniable; without it, there may not have been enough public support behind calls for revolt, which could have delayed or prevented the founding of America altogether.

Through his powerful rhetoric and persuasive arguments, Thomas Paine was able to galvanize public opinion in favor of independence, helping to spark the American Revolution.

His words were a rallying cry for freedom and provided a voice for the oppressed. As a result, Paine's words became a beacon of hope for the colonies, and his essays "Common Sense" and "The Crisis" became touchstones of American history.

  • To get NewsBreak stories delivered on your phone, download the NewsBreak App. If you use my link, I get a small commission (no cost to you.)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# American History# Government# Politics# American Revolution# Literature

Comments / 5

Published by

There's something about writing that just makes everything feel better.

Philadelphia, PA
3K followers

More from William Saint Val

Australian Scientists Suggest Multiple Locations for Human Evolution

It has long been believed that the human species originated in Africa and spread to other parts of the world through migration. However, a study conducted by Australian scientists challenged this theory.

Read full story
15 comments

The Persian Gulf War: A Political and Military Victory with Lasting Consequences

Under George Bush Sr.’s tenure, the use of military force as a political tool became a central part of his administration. Within a year of his inauguration, two wars had been initiated with an international adversary.

Read full story
3 comments

Mega Millions Mania: Uncovering the Phenomenon of Skyrocketing Lottery Jackpots

It seems like every other month we hear about yet another record-breaking jackpot being up for grabs, with numbers so astronomical that they’re almost hard to comprehend. But what’s behind these astronomical sums of money?

Read full story
4 comments
Vermont State

A Forgotten Declaration of Independence

The Vermont Republic: A Forgotten Country in the Early United States. Before the United States existed as it does today, several countries existed within its current borders. Some were nothing more than a few towns deciding they were independent, while others were more organized with their own currencies.

Read full story
13 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Signers of the Declaration of Independence: Things You Might Not Have Known

Exploring the Signers of the Declaration of Independence. In 1776, a group of rebels converged in Philadelphia. Fed up with the hypocrisy and oppression of their overseas rulers, they gathered to voice their grievances. At this meeting, they drafted a document declaring their intention to govern themselves. Eventually, all of them signed this declaration of independence—from this historic meeting, a new nation was born.

Read full story
81 comments

Opinion: The Journey of Self-Discovery: The Struggle to Find and Embrace Who We Are

Who am I? is the question that has stumped humans for centuries, from poor ol' Hamlet to the self-help section at your local bookstore. It's a tough quest to find yourself, and it's not always a straight path. But hey, at least you're not alone in this struggle.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia’s Cultural and Culinary Delight: The Reading Terminal Market

Experience the Rich History and Cultural Charm of the Reading Terminal Market in Philadelphia. Looking for a foodie adventure that will satisfy your every craving? Look no further than one of Pennsylvania’s most iconic indoor markets, where you can sample the best of what Philadelphia has to offer.

Read full story
2 comments

John Hanson: The First President of the United States Under the Original Charter

Under the Articles of Confederation, George Washington was not the first president of America. Photo byJohn Hesselius, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. As the sun rose on April 30, 1789, George Washington made his way to the balcony of Federal Hall on Wall Street in New York. With the weight of the nation on his shoulders, he raised his hand and took the inaugural oath of office, becoming the very first President of the United States.

Read full story
156 comments
Philadelphia, PA

The Aromatic Richness of Caribbean Jerk Cuisine: A Philly Favorite at Ron's Caribbean Cuisine

Creating a Delicious Jamaican Wet Jerk Rub at Home to Add Flavor to Your Dishes. Have you ever walked down a street and been hit by the rich, smoky aroma of Caribbean jerk cuisine mixed with other Caribbean food? If you're from an area with a large Caribbean diaspora, like Philadelphia, you may be familiar with this experience.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Confirmation Bias in a World of Alternative Facts

Have you tortured yourself into believing that two plus two equals five?. Nowadays, it’s difficult to distinguish between the truth and fake news or alternative facts. This is especially true for those who have let their personal biases become their reality.

Read full story

Opinion: Exploring Wokeness: The History and Implications of Being Woke

The Oxford English Dictionary defines "woke" as "an alert to injustice in society, especially racism." The Merriam-Webster dictionary, on the other hand, defines it as “engaged and active in social justice issues.” So, what does that mean?

Read full story
264 comments

The Other Civil War: America's Divisive Struggle Over Slavery

Long before the 1861 civil war, battle lines were already drawn, and the issue of slavery ignited a mini-civil war in the 1850s. The issue of slavery in the United States was a matter of contention from the very beginning.

Read full story
123 comments

Opinion: Everyone Wants to Be Right, But No One Is Willing to Listen

In life, we are constantly faced with different opinions. Everybody has their own beliefs that are dear to them. It’s natural for us to want to stand up for what we believe in and argue our point of view.

Read full story
3 comments

Satire: The Poetic Manifesto of The Unsavory Nature of Fairy Tales

Do you know those classic fairy tales you heard as a kid? The ones with the happily ever after endings? Turns out, they're full of messed up morals. Do you prefer your fairy tales with a dash of twisted morals thrown in? How delightful. Or perhaps you prefer the original versions? How charming. Unfortunately, neither version is particularly appealing.

Read full story
1 comments

This Day in History: December 20

Photo byThis image is a work of the U.S. army and is in the public domain. When a country invades another without justification, it undermines the principles of sovereignty and non-interference that are central to the international system.

Read full story

This Day in History: December 20

Confederate States of America (dark green). The territories claim by the Confederacy (light green)Photo bycreative commons. Lincoln had been a vocal opponent of slavery, and his election in November 1860 sparked fear and outrage among many Southern slaveholders, which almost led to the dissolution of the Union.

Read full story
Kitty Hawk, NC

This Day in History: December 17

Photo byDaniels John T, Kill Devil Hills Life Saving Station, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. From commercial airlines carrying passengers across continents to astronauts walking on the moon, none of it would have been possible without someone taking that first small step, or 120 feet (36.6 meters) to be exact.

Read full story
1 comments

The treaty that made the flow of people, goods, and services easier across North America

Photo byNicoguaro, CC BY 3.0 creative commons via Wikimedia Commons. Cross-border trade is a critical aspect of the global economy. It is particularly important for countries that share a border.

Read full story
2 comments

A lack of representation led to the most iconic act of civil disobedience in American history

Having a seat at the table is crucial for ensuring that the voices and concerns of all members of a society are heard and addressed. This is especially important for marginalized or underrepresented groups, which may not have the same opportunities to make their voices heard without a designated representative to advocate on their behalf.

Read full story
10 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy