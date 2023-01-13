“Common Sense" The Impact on the American Revolution and the Fight for Independence

Exploring the history of any people, we gain a better understanding of their culture and identity and what drives them.

History has always been about the telling of tales, whether they be tales of epic battles, powerful empires, or the formation of a nation. But arguably the most compelling tales of all are those that tell the story of how a people's political society was formed. These stories are often intertwined with the society's concept of virtue—in America it’s freedom. America’s seed of freedom was nurtured by a pamphlet calling for independence.

On January 10, 1776, Thomas Paine published “Common Sense,” a 50-page pamphlet that would become an influential piece of literature in the American Revolution. In this pamphlet, Paine argued for a war of independence from Great Britain and called on Americans to take up arms against their oppressors.

Over the decades, Britain had consistently violated the rights of the colonists, who by then were growing weary of overseas rule. The publication sparked debate amongst colonists regarding how best to achieve independence while simultaneously uniting them around one common cause—freedom from tyranny.

In “Common Sense,” Thomas Paine presented ideas about government that undermined traditional British views, such as advocating for representative democracy instead of monarchy or aristocracy and suggesting that all men should be equal under the law regardless of social class or wealth. As a result, he was labeled an enemy of the crown by Britain.

Paine's argument for independence was based on his belief that the British had denied the colonists their basic human rights, and he believed that only by fighting could these rights be restored.

He argued that the colonists should demand independence because “the cause of America is in a great measure the cause of all mankind.” And he reasoned that there was no other recourse to this demand for independence than a war that would guarantee and maintain that freedom.

Eleven months later, when the revolutionary war with Britain was at its bleakest, he restated his position for independence in his famous essay, "The Crisis" (Dec. 23, 1776.)

In the essay, Paine made a passionate plea to the demoralized soldiers to not give up when he stated that “the prospect of freedom” was worth the “blood of a few” and that “the blessing of freedom” was worth the “calamities of war.”

At the time “Common Sense” was published, it was met with great enthusiasm by many colonists who were ready for change; within just a few months, more than five hundred thousand copies had been sold throughout America’s thirteen colonies.

At the same time that colonial leaders were becoming wary of British rule, Thomas Paine’s message resonated strongly with them. It gave many of them the courage to talk openly about independence.

Richard Henry Lee, a representative of Virginia, who presented a resolution to the Continental Congress on June 7, 1776, to declare independence, is said to have been inspired by Thomas Paine’s Common Sense pamphlet.

Virginia passed a resolution that the delegates representing them in General Congress should propose that the United Colonies become free and independent states.

Common Sense was revolutionary in its approach as it provided an alternative perspective held by a few colonial leaders who favored reconciliation over revolution.

By May 1776, eight colonies had decided that they would support independence. (The Declaration of Independence: A History | National Archives)

The impact Common Sense had on American history is undeniable; without it, there may not have been enough public support behind calls for revolt, which could have delayed or prevented the founding of America altogether.

Through his powerful rhetoric and persuasive arguments, Thomas Paine was able to galvanize public opinion in favor of independence, helping to spark the American Revolution.

His words were a rallying cry for freedom and provided a voice for the oppressed. As a result, Paine's words became a beacon of hope for the colonies, and his essays "Common Sense" and "The Crisis" became touchstones of American history.