A Forgotten Declaration of Independence

William Saint Val

The Vermont Republic: A Forgotten Country in the Early United States.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UeIp9_0k9VfHPc00
Vermont Republic FlagPhoto byPublic domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Before the United States existed as it does today, several countries existed within its current borders. Some were nothing more than a few towns deciding they were independent, while others were more organized with their own currencies.

Everyone knows about the Confederate Union of America, formed by southern states, and most people know about Texas becoming a country after seceding from Mexico; many also know about California's 25 long days as a country. But what most people don't know is that there was another country that declared independence from Britain at the same time as the thirteen colonies.

When the thirteen colonies came together under the Articles of Confederation, it was a loose association of states with a common goal. It wasn’t until the current constitution that they became a more cohesive union. However, there was another republic that declared its independence from both Great Britain and the confederation of states and was its own country—existing for over a decade. In 1777, the rugged mountainous eastern territory of New York seceded from its former colonial overlords, declaring itself a sovereign nation, and naming its republic New Connecticut.

This bold move was made in the midst of the American Revolutionary War, and they hoped that the Continental Congress—which was the governing body of the rebellious colonies at the time—would recognize its declaration of independence, However, the Continental Congress refused to recognize New Connecticut as a separate entity and instead treated the region as still being part of New York.

Despite a lack of recognition, New Connecticut persisted in its bid for independence, renaming itself the Vermont Republic. Vermont's position as a separate entity from New York was contentious.

At one point, Vermont even considered the possibility of rejoining Britain as part of Canada rather than remaining a part of the United States. It got to the point where George Washington was urged to invade the region, but he warned against using force. Washington wrote that the country is "very mountainous, full of defiles," and that its inhabitants are a "hardy race composed of people best calculated for soldiers.” He further noted that many of them were deserters from the army who, “having acquired property there, would be desperate in the defense of it, knowing well that they are fighting with halters around their necks.”

Regardless of any diplomatic recognition from any other country, the Vermont Republic continued to govern itself as a separate nation for 14 years, refusing to allow New York to collect taxes from Vermonters, minting its own currency, making its own laws and system of government, and being the first republic to enshrine in its constitution a ban on slavery. Although it didn’t have a president, Vermont had a number of leaders and officials during its time as a republic, including a governor and a council.

The Republic of Vermont was eventually replaced by the State of Vermont.

Finally, in 1791, Vermont was able to negotiate its way into the Union as the 14th state and the first state added to the United States of America under the current constitution. However, this came at a price. As part of the deal, Vermont agreed to pay New York the sum of $30,000 for its lost territory. This payment, while significant, was a small price to pay for Vermont's long-sought statehood.

In the end, Vermont's declaration of independence was a bold move that ultimately paid off. Despite facing many challenges and setbacks, the state was able to achieve its goal of becoming a full-fledged member of the United States.

