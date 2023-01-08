Opinion: The Journey of Self-Discovery: The Struggle to Find and Embrace Who We Are

Welcome to the age-old mystery of self-discovery

Who am I? is the question that has stumped humans for centuries, from poor ol' Hamlet to the self-help section at your local bookstore. It's a tough quest to find yourself, and it's not always a straight path. But hey, at least you're not alone in this struggle.

At some point in their life, every person asks themselves this two-dollar question: “Who am I?” A million-dollar question is too damn expensive in this economy.

Hamlet asked this question centuries ago, but a bit snazzier.

"To be, or not to be? That is the question."

And what was his answer?

“Whether it's nobler in the mind to suffer... blah, blah, blah... outrageous fortune... blah, blah, blah.” In other words, life sucks, but it’s better than death. Yeah, I can get behind that. But back to me and my question. Who am I? Gotta love those pesky introspection.

I am a lot of things. A son, a brother, a friend, a writer, a graphic designer. But those are just the roles I play in life. They don’t completely define who I am as a person. It seems like I should know by now, seeing as I am done with high school and college, had a mental breakdown and swore off love for good.

But you know what they say about people who had a midlife crisis years before they reached midlife; they're still trying to figure out who they are. So, in a way, I’m right on track.

So, like me, you're looking for yourself? You've come to the right place. Let me tell you, all of us have that one person inside that only a few have met, that’s just waiting patiently to be discovered.

This is the part where you're supposed to go on a long journey of self-discovery, find yourself in some far-off land, or have some life-altering epiphany that completely changes your perspective and outlook on life to the point where you’re finally shaking hands with inner peace. (Whew, that was a long ass sentence.)

Easy, right? Nope… let's be real here, those things hardly ever happen. And even if they did, how would you know it was you? I mean, sure, you might have an "Aha!" moment like Oprah often talks about, but who's to say that isn't just a really good acid trip?

You can never be too sure.The point is, finding yourself is hard. It's not something that happens overnight. It's a slow and gradual process that takes time, and even then, you might not ever completely find yourself.

life is all about growth and change. And as long as we’re growing and changing, we are alive.You're always changing and evolving, so who you are at any given phase in your journey is different. And that's okay. The beauty of life is that it's constantly in flux. We’re never the same person twice, except for narcissists and politicians.

Who knows, maybe tomorrow you’ll finally figure out the answer to life’s biggest question. And when you do, let me know. In any case embrace the change, and enjoy the ride, you might find yourself along the way.

