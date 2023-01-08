Opinion: The Journey of Self-Discovery: The Struggle to Find and Embrace Who We Are

William Saint Val

Welcome to the age-old mystery of self-discovery

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HlsST_0k6kCuLy00
Photo byJared RiceonUnsplash

Who am I? is the question that has stumped humans for centuries, from poor ol' Hamlet to the self-help section at your local bookstore. It's a tough quest to find yourself, and it's not always a straight path. But hey, at least you're not alone in this struggle.

At some point in their life, every person asks themselves this two-dollar question: “Who am I?” A million-dollar question is too damn expensive in this economy.

Hamlet asked this question centuries ago, but a bit snazzier.
"To be, or not to be? That is the question."

And what was his answer?
“Whether it's nobler in the mind to suffer... blah, blah, blah... outrageous fortune... blah, blah, blah.” In other words, life sucks, but it’s better than death. Yeah, I can get behind that. But back to me and my question. Who am I? Gotta love those pesky introspection.

I am a lot of things. A son, a brother, a friend, a writer, a graphic designer. But those are just the roles I play in life. They don’t completely define who I am as a person. It seems like I should know by now, seeing as I am done with high school and college, had a mental breakdown and swore off love for good.

But you know what they say about people who had a midlife crisis years before they reached midlife; they're still trying to figure out who they are. So, in a way, I’m right on track.

So, like me, you're looking for yourself? You've come to the right place. Let me tell you, all of us have that one person inside that only a few have met, that’s just waiting patiently to be discovered.

This is the part where you're supposed to go on a long journey of self-discovery, find yourself in some far-off land, or have some life-altering epiphany that completely changes your perspective and outlook on life to the point where you’re finally shaking hands with inner peace. (Whew, that was a long ass sentence.)

Easy, right? Nope… let's be real here, those things hardly ever happen. And even if they did, how would you know it was you? I mean, sure, you might have an "Aha!" moment like Oprah often talks about, but who's to say that isn't just a really good acid trip?

You can never be too sure.The point is, finding yourself is hard. It's not something that happens overnight. It's a slow and gradual process that takes time, and even then, you might not ever completely find yourself.

life is all about growth and change. And as long as we’re growing and changing, we are alive.You're always changing and evolving, so who you are at any given phase in your journey is different. And that's okay. The beauty of life is that it's constantly in flux. We’re never the same person twice, except for narcissists and politicians.

Who knows, maybe tomorrow you’ll finally figure out the answer to life’s biggest question. And when you do, let me know. In any case embrace the change, and enjoy the ride, you might find yourself along the way.

  • This content is the personal opinion of the author and should not be considered as fact or advice in any legal or personal matters.

  • To get NewsBreak stories delivered on your phone, download the NewsBreak App. If you use my link, I get a small commission (no cost to you.)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Opinion# self improvement# Satire# humor# self discovery

Comments / 0

Published by

There's something about writing that just makes everything feel better.

Philadelphia, PA
3K followers

More from William Saint Val

Mega Millions Mania: Uncovering the Phenomenon of Skyrocketing Lottery Jackpots

It seems like every other month we hear about yet another record-breaking jackpot being up for grabs, with numbers so astronomical that they’re almost hard to comprehend. But what’s behind these astronomical sums of money?

Read full story

The Impact of Thomas Paine's “Common Sense” on the American Revolution and the Fight for Independence

Exploring the history of any people, we gain a better understanding of their culture and identity and what drives them. History has always been about the telling of tales, whether they be tales of epic battles, powerful empires, or the formation of a nation. But arguably the most compelling tales of all are those that tell the story of how a people's political society was formed. These stories are often intertwined with the society's concept of virtue—in America it’s freedom. America’s seed of freedom was nurtured by a pamphlet calling for independence.

Read full story
2 comments
Vermont State

A Forgotten Declaration of Independence

The Vermont Republic: A Forgotten Country in the Early United States. Before the United States existed as it does today, several countries existed within its current borders. Some were nothing more than a few towns deciding they were independent, while others were more organized with their own currencies.

Read full story
13 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Signers of the Declaration of Independence: Things You Might Not Have Known

Exploring the Signers of the Declaration of Independence. In 1776, a group of rebels converged in Philadelphia. Fed up with the hypocrisy and oppression of their overseas rulers, they gathered to voice their grievances. At this meeting, they drafted a document declaring their intention to govern themselves. Eventually, all of them signed this declaration of independence—from this historic meeting, a new nation was born.

Read full story
82 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia’s Cultural and Culinary Delight: The Reading Terminal Market

Experience the Rich History and Cultural Charm of the Reading Terminal Market in Philadelphia. Looking for a foodie adventure that will satisfy your every craving? Look no further than one of Pennsylvania’s most iconic indoor markets, where you can sample the best of what Philadelphia has to offer.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

John Hanson: The First President of the United States Under the Original Charter

Under the Articles of Confederation, George Washington was not the first president of America. Photo byJohn Hesselius, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. As the sun rose on April 30, 1789, George Washington made his way to the balcony of Federal Hall on Wall Street in New York. With the weight of the nation on his shoulders, he raised his hand and took the inaugural oath of office, becoming the very first President of the United States.

Read full story
117 comments
Philadelphia, PA

The Aromatic Richness of Caribbean Jerk Cuisine: A Philly Favorite at Ron's Caribbean Cuisine

Creating a Delicious Jamaican Wet Jerk Rub at Home to Add Flavor to Your Dishes. Have you ever walked down a street and been hit by the rich, smoky aroma of Caribbean jerk cuisine mixed with other Caribbean food? If you're from an area with a large Caribbean diaspora, like Philadelphia, you may be familiar with this experience.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Bias and Reality: Confirmation Bias in a World of Alternative Facts

Have you tortured yourself into believing that two plus two equals five?. Nowadays, it’s difficult to distinguish between the truth and fake news or alternative facts. This is especially true for those who have let their personal biases become their reality.

Read full story

Opinion: Exploring Wokeness: The History and Implications of Being Woke

The Oxford English Dictionary defines "woke" as "an alert to injustice in society, especially racism." The Merriam-Webster dictionary, on the other hand, defines it as “engaged and active in social justice issues.” So, what does that mean?

Read full story
259 comments

The Other Civil War: America's Divisive Struggle Over Slavery

Long before the 1861 civil war, battle lines were already drawn, and the issue of slavery ignited a mini-civil war in the 1850s. The issue of slavery in the United States was a matter of contention from the very beginning.

Read full story
121 comments

Opinion: Everyone Wants to Be Right, But No One Is Willing to Listen

In life, we are constantly faced with different opinions. Everybody has their own beliefs that are dear to them. It’s natural for us to want to stand up for what we believe in and argue our point of view.

Read full story
3 comments

Satire: The Poetic Manifesto of The Unsavory Nature of Fairy Tales

Do you know those classic fairy tales you heard as a kid? The ones with the happily ever after endings? Turns out, they're full of messed up morals. Do you prefer your fairy tales with a dash of twisted morals thrown in? How delightful. Or perhaps you prefer the original versions? How charming. Unfortunately, neither version is particularly appealing.

Read full story
1 comments

This Day in History: December 20

Photo byThis image is a work of the U.S. army and is in the public domain. When a country invades another without justification, it undermines the principles of sovereignty and non-interference that are central to the international system.

Read full story

This Day in History: December 20

Confederate States of America (dark green). The territories claim by the Confederacy (light green)Photo bycreative commons. Lincoln had been a vocal opponent of slavery, and his election in November 1860 sparked fear and outrage among many Southern slaveholders, which almost led to the dissolution of the Union.

Read full story
Kitty Hawk, NC

This Day in History: December 17

Photo byDaniels John T, Kill Devil Hills Life Saving Station, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. From commercial airlines carrying passengers across continents to astronauts walking on the moon, none of it would have been possible without someone taking that first small step, or 120 feet (36.6 meters) to be exact.

Read full story
1 comments

The treaty that made the flow of people, goods, and services easier across North America

Photo byNicoguaro, CC BY 3.0 creative commons via Wikimedia Commons. Cross-border trade is a critical aspect of the global economy. It is particularly important for countries that share a border.

Read full story
2 comments

A lack of representation led to the most iconic act of civil disobedience in American history

Having a seat at the table is crucial for ensuring that the voices and concerns of all members of a society are heard and addressed. This is especially important for marginalized or underrepresented groups, which may not have the same opportunities to make their voices heard without a designated representative to advocate on their behalf.

Read full story
10 comments

Opinion: The Second Amendment is Holding America Hostage

We are all incapable of being responsible gun owners. Civilization is built on rules that we use to keep our darker impulses in check. Living by these rules makes us feel good about the things we’ve accomplished.

Read full story
53 comments
Fredericksburg, VA

The Confederate victory that caused the Union to reevaluate its strategy

With more industrial might to drive its war machine, the north was expecting a swift victory against the south. However, one of the most lopsided victories occurred during the civil war, causing the Union to reevaluate its war strategy.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy