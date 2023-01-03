Philadelphia, PA

The Aromatic Richness of Caribbean Jerk Cuisine: A Philly Favorite at Ron's Caribbean Cuisine

William Saint Val

Creating a Delicious Jamaican Wet Jerk Rub at Home to Add Flavor to Your Dishes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TtBgI_0k1o7pnG00
Photo byS kelly on Unsplash

Have you ever walked down a street and been hit by the rich, smoky aroma of Caribbean jerk cuisine mixed with other Caribbean food? If you're from an area with a large Caribbean diaspora, like Philadelphia, you may be familiar with this experience.

The robust, smoky aroma of jerk cuisine is often a standout feature of Caribbean food. This spicy blend is a culinary tradition in many Caribbean countries. It’s commonly used to flavor grilled or roasted meats, particularly pork and chicken. However, wet jerk rub is a versatile spice that can elevate the flavor of any dish.

Whether you're looking to add a spicy kick to your grilled burger or a bold twist to your stir fry, a dash of jerk rub can transform your meal into a flavor explosion.

Plenty of these Caribbean restaurants in Philly and the surrounding area make their own wet jerk rub. A Philly favorite known for its exceptional in-house jerk rub is Ron's Caribbean Cuisine. Located at the corner of Broad and Clearview, Ron's Caribbean Cuisine has been delighting Philadelphians with their authentic Caribbean food, for over 24 years.

The flavor of their jerk chicken is elevated to new heights by the use of their signature in-house wet jerk rub, which infuses each bite with a tantalizing blend of sweetness, smokiness, and mellow depth. Every mouthful is bursting with the rich, savory goodness of this delectable seasoning. It's no wonder that their jerk chicken is known for its distinct and utterly mouthwatering taste.

The chicken is always cooked to perfection, with a tender texture that can be easily pulled off the bone. Many people flock to Ron's just to taste their famous jerk chicken, which has gained a reputation as some of the best in Philly. The jerk rub used at Ron's is a closely guarded secret, but it's clear that whatever ingredients are used, they are blended together perfectly to create a truly mouthwatering dish.

Jerk seasoning wet rub has a long history dating back to the runaway slaves of Jamaica. These slaves combined the fire pit cooking techniques they brought with them from Africa with the local herbs and spices used by the Arawak Indians to create a unique style of cooking known as "jerk." The resulting charred, smoky meat is a beloved and iconic part of Jamaican cuisine.

If you're looking to spice up your taste buds with this tantalizing marinade, jerk wet rub can typically be found in the international section of many major grocery stores—there are several brands to choose from. Each brand has its own twist on the seasoning, but most are made for a milder palate. However, the core ingredients that give jerk rub its unique flavor are usually consistent across brands.

If you want to make your own jerk rub at home, it is easy to do and allows you to control the ingredients and level of spice. If you prefer your jerk rub free of preservatives and want to create a truly unique flavor, just like Ron’s, then you can follow this simple recipe for homemade Jamaican jerk wet rub.

Homemade Jamaican wet jerk rub

Ingredients for jerk seasoning rub.This will yield you about 8 to 10 ounces of the wet rub.

  • ½ tablespoon pimento berries, or ½ teaspoon of the ground pimento (allspice).
  • 1 scotch bonnet pepper (or a milder chili, such as jalapeno). However, using any other pepper may result in the loss of the authentic aroma associated with jerk style cuisine.
  • ½ teaspoon lime juice.
  • ½ tablespoon of smoked paprika.
  • 1 tablespoon of brown sugar.
  • ½ teaspoon cinnamon powder.
  • ½ tablespoon of ground nutmeg.
  • About 1 ounces of fresh ginger or ½ teaspoon ginger powder.
  • 2 to 3 fresh garlic cloves.
  • ½ tablespoon balsamic vinegar
  • 6 to 8 scallions. The scallion herb is a key ingredient used in making the rub, but as an alternative, you can use 1 medium white onion. Some people use both for a more robust taste.
  • fresh thyme leaves. Single 0.25 ounce pack you’ll find at most major grocery stores.
  • ½ tablespoon Kosher Salt. some people use soy sauce instead of salt. if you choose to use soy sauce then a tablespoon will do.
  • ¼ teaspoon of hickory smoked water. Since most of your baking will be done in the oven (I’m assuming), adding smoked water to the mix replicates that rich aroma unique among Caribbean foods. However, this ingredient is also optional since not everyone enjoys smoky flavors.

To begin, first, chop up all the fresh ingredients and place them in a food processor, except for the scotch pepper if you’ve chosen to use it instead of a milder substitute.

Also, if you choose to use the whole pimento berries instead of the allspice, then you’ll have to crush them with a blunt object because the food processor will not adequately pulverize the berries. Make sure you place the pimentos in a cloth when crushing them so as not to have these small balls flying all over the place; although, if you have a coffee grinder available, it can easily do the trick.

If the size of your food processor allows it, you can add all of the ingredients at the same time—except for the scotch bonnet pepper.

To use the Scotch bonnet pepper, I recommend removing the seeds and membrane to reduce the intensity of the rub. If you have sensitive skin, be sure to wear gloves when handling the pepper.

Gradually add the pepper to the food processor, stopping to taste after each addition, until you reach your desired level of spiciness. That's it: your own distinct sweet and spicy jerk seasoning blend. And remember, you can use it on anything, so don't be afraid to get a little saucy with your cooking.

Just a sprinkle of jerk rub can completely transform a dish, adding an explosive burst of flavor that'll make your taste buds dance. Whether you're tossing together a salad or simmering a soup, a dash of jerk seasoning can take your culinary creations to the next level. So go ahead and give it a try—your taste buds (and your dinner guests) will thank you.

  • To get NewsBreak stories delivered on your phone, download the NewsBreak App If you use my link, I get a small commission (no cost to you.)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Caribbean food# Jerk cuisine# Philadelphia# Restaurant# Ingredient

Comments / 2

Published by

There's something about writing that just makes everything feel better.

Philadelphia, PA
2970 followers

More from William Saint Val

Opinion: The Journey of Self-Discovery: The Struggle to Find and Embrace Who We Are

Who am I? is the question that has stumped humans for centuries, from poor ol' Hamlet to the self-help section at your local bookstore. It's a tough quest to find yourself, and it's not always a straight path. But hey, at least you're not alone in this struggle.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia’s Cultural and Culinary Delight: The Reading Terminal Market

Experience the Rich History and Cultural Charm of the Reading Terminal Market in Philadelphia. Looking for a foodie adventure that will satisfy your every craving? Look no further than one of Pennsylvania’s most iconic indoor markets, where you can sample the best of what Philadelphia has to offer.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

John Hanson: The First President of the United States Under the Original Charter

Under the Articles of Confederation, George Washington was not the first president of America. Photo byJohn Hesselius, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. As the sun rose on April 30, 1789, George Washington made his way to the balcony of Federal Hall on Wall Street in New York. With the weight of the nation on his shoulders, he raised his hand and took the inaugural oath of office, becoming the very first President of the United States.

Read full story
101 comments

Opinion: Bias and Reality: Confirmation Bias in a World of Alternative Facts

Have you tortured yourself into believing that two plus two equals five?. Nowadays, it’s difficult to distinguish between the truth and fake news or alternative facts. This is especially true for those who have let their personal biases become their reality.

Read full story

Opinion: Exploring Wokeness: The History and Implications of Being Woke

The Oxford English Dictionary defines "woke" as "an alert to injustice in society, especially racism." The Merriam-Webster dictionary, on the other hand, defines it as “engaged and active in social justice issues.” So, what does that mean?

Read full story
257 comments

The Other Civil War: America's Divisive Struggle Over Slavery

Long before the 1861 civil war, battle lines were already drawn, and the issue of slavery ignited a mini-civil war in the 1850s. The issue of slavery in the United States was a matter of contention from the very beginning.

Read full story
121 comments

Opinion: Everyone Wants to Be Right, But No One Is Willing to Listen

In life, we are constantly faced with different opinions. Everybody has their own beliefs that are dear to them. It’s natural for us to want to stand up for what we believe in and argue our point of view.

Read full story
3 comments

Satire: The Poetic Manifesto of The Unsavory Nature of Fairy Tales

Do you know those classic fairy tales you heard as a kid? The ones with the happily ever after endings? Turns out, they're full of messed up morals. Do you prefer your fairy tales with a dash of twisted morals thrown in? How delightful. Or perhaps you prefer the original versions? How charming. Unfortunately, neither version is particularly appealing.

Read full story
1 comments

This Day in History: December 20

Photo byThis image is a work of the U.S. army and is in the public domain. When a country invades another without justification, it undermines the principles of sovereignty and non-interference that are central to the international system.

Read full story

This Day in History: December 20

Confederate States of America (dark green). The territories claim by the Confederacy (light green)Photo bycreative commons. Lincoln had been a vocal opponent of slavery, and his election in November 1860 sparked fear and outrage among many Southern slaveholders, which almost led to the dissolution of the Union.

Read full story
Kitty Hawk, NC

This Day in History: December 17

Photo byDaniels John T, Kill Devil Hills Life Saving Station, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. From commercial airlines carrying passengers across continents to astronauts walking on the moon, none of it would have been possible without someone taking that first small step, or 120 feet (36.6 meters) to be exact.

Read full story
1 comments

The treaty that made the flow of people, goods, and services easier across North America

Photo byNicoguaro, CC BY 3.0 creative commons via Wikimedia Commons. Cross-border trade is a critical aspect of the global economy. It is particularly important for countries that share a border.

Read full story
2 comments

A lack of representation led to the most iconic act of civil disobedience in American history

Having a seat at the table is crucial for ensuring that the voices and concerns of all members of a society are heard and addressed. This is especially important for marginalized or underrepresented groups, which may not have the same opportunities to make their voices heard without a designated representative to advocate on their behalf.

Read full story
10 comments

Opinion: The Second Amendment is Holding America Hostage

We are all incapable of being responsible gun owners. Civilization is built on rules that we use to keep our darker impulses in check. Living by these rules makes us feel good about the things we’ve accomplished.

Read full story
53 comments
Fredericksburg, VA

The Confederate victory that caused the Union to reevaluate its strategy

With more industrial might to drive its war machine, the north was expecting a swift victory against the south. However, one of the most lopsided victories occurred during the civil war, causing the Union to reevaluate its war strategy.

Read full story

That time when the US government used socialist tactics to bail the economy out of a recession

Like death and taxes, one other thing that is also certain is that in a free market, there will always be a recession. The cynical nature of capitalism and its reliance on consumer spending for growth.

Read full story
7 comments

America’s “Manifest Destiny” and its first step towards westward expansion

The notion of ordained rights drove America’s expansion, including one of its most famous acquisitions. This purchase not only gave the U.S. access to vast resources and new trade routes but also ended a way of life.

Read full story
5 comments

The Russian-led organization that many countries call “a club of dictators”

The most famous alliances in recent history are probably the USSR and NATO. Eventually, the Soviet Union collapsed, leaving NATO as the dominant alliance. What became of the former Soviet states?

Read full story
29 comments

The Last Human To Walk On The Moon—For Now

Apollo 17 Commander Eugene Andrew Cernan on the moonPhoto byPublic Domain. "We choose to go to the moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard." (Kennedy 1)

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy