Opinion: Bias and Reality: Confirmation Bias in a World of Alternative Facts

William Saint Val

Have you tortured yourself into believing that two plus two equals five?

Photo byWesley TingeyonUnsplash

Nowadays, it’s difficult to distinguish between the truth and fake news or alternative facts. This is especially true for those who have let their personal biases become their reality.

In today's society, it’s challenging to find individuals who are genuinely interested in the truth. In George Orwell's "1984," the protagonist is subjected to torture until they agree that two plus two equals five. Unfortunately, this scenario is not too far from the reality we face today.

The proliferation of fake news and alternative facts makes it difficult to discern what is accurate. Sadly, there are those who have reinforced their biases with alternative facts to the point where they now believe that two plus two equals five.

As humans, it is natural for us to hold certain beliefs and values that shape our perception of the world around us. However, when these personal biases become so ingrained in one’s identity that they become their reality, it can be difficult for them to accept new information that contradicts their beliefs.

Everyone has biases. We’re all humans, and as humans, we are naturally biased towards things that make us feel good and things that confirm our preexisting beliefs. This is not inherently a bad thing; it's actually one of the ways we learn and grow as individuals. Sadly, when those biases become the foundation of someone's being, the truth becomes an antithesis that threatens to destroy that foundation. In these cases, it's no longer possible for the individual to see or accept any truth that contradicts their biased worldview.

This phenomenon is seen in many different contexts: political partisanship, religious zealotry, etc. In each case, there is a dogmatic belief system that takes precedence over everything else, even reality itself. And anyone who dares to question or challenge this belief system is immediately branded an enemy or heretic.

When it comes to politics and world events, people with strongly biased views can easily be manipulated by those with ulterior motives because they will not question what they are told if it confirms their own beliefs.

People who have let their personal biases become their reality are unable to accept new information that contradicts their beliefs.

This can lead to a number of negative outcomes. For example, when someone is presented with information that challenges their bias, they may become defensive and react with anger or aggression, attacking anyone who disagrees with them as being wrong or uninformed—further solidifying their own convictions while shutting down any potential growth of knowledge. Oftentimes, they resort to ridiculing the person presenting the information, with name-calling and personal attacks.

In extreme cases, this refusal to accept new information can even lead to threats of violence or harm. It is a frightening prospect to think that some people are willing to go to such lengths to protect their own beliefs, even if they are demonstrably false.

We live in a time where it's easy to find information that supports one's bias to the point where everything else that goes against their beliefs must be false.

People can have opinions about things they know nothing about, or they may form opinions based on faulty information. Furthermore, even when someone has accurate information and a valid point of view, their opinion may still be wrong.

Despite the truth, there are those who hold onto opinions as if they were facts, and there are those who torture themselves to the point where they no longer believe reality exists.

Though we may be living in a world of alternative facts and fake news, opinion can’t be empirical fact. If we allow ourselves to be consumed by our opinions, then we lose sight of what is truly important: connection with others and the world around us. Opinions should never come before reality; instead, they should be shaped by reality.

