Opinion: Exploring Wokeness: The History and Implications of Being Woke

William Saint Val

The meaning and history of wokeness

Photo by AJ Colores on Unsplash

The Oxford English Dictionary defines "woke" as "an alert to injustice in society, especially racism." The Merriam-Webster dictionary, on the other hand, defines it as “engaged and active in social justice issues.” So, what does that mean?

For starters, it means that you are aware of the world around you and the problems that exist within it. You are not comfortable sitting back and ignoring them; you want to do something about them. However, nowadays, the term "woke" has been used as an insult or to express dissatisfaction with someone's empathy.

Is being called “woke” really an insult?

What do people actually mean when they use the word “woke” as an insult? Are they justified in their assessment of a situation or an idea?

I think the answer to these questions lies in insecurity and fearfulness. People may be afraid of change or of things they don't understand. And in many cases, they may also be insecure about their own beliefs and convictions. In the end, using “woke” as an insult is just a mantra they use instead of saying, “I am at the very least uncomfortable or, at the extreme, fear and hate anything different.”

In today's society, there seems to be an overwhelming sense of uncertainty and unease toward anything that is different. People are uncomfortable with change and anything that is not normal or familiar to them.

This fear of change has been around for centuries; it is nothing new. By giving the fight for change a name, however, it helps them cope. Unfortunately, there are many people in the world who are happy with their biases and the way that they think. They do not see a problem with this because it is what they know. Instead of untethering themselves from their programming, they are comfortable with their biases because they have the privilege of not caring.

A history of social awareness and activism.

While some believe that being "woke" is a new phenomenon, it has existed for centuries—it just didn't have a name. History is full of instances where people have had "awakening moments" that have changed the course of history. The abolitionists’ fight to end slavery was a radical idea at the time, culminating in a civil war. That’s some hardcore wokeness, in my opinion. When the forefathers gathered in Philadelphia, they were there to fight the injustices of an oppressive system that saw them as nothing more than a means to generate revenue. Nonetheless, it was the woke suggestion for independence from Representative Richard Henry Lee of Virginia that lit the flame of self-rule in the hearts of the others.

Wokeness is the awareness of the ways that the system oppresses marginalized groups of people and makes a conscious effort to dismantle them.

Those who embody "wokeness," they actively work to dismantle systems of oppression that disproportionately impact marginalized communities. Gandhi's movement for independence in India, driven by peaceful resistance, was a prime example. Similarly, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s use of nonviolence as a means of challenging systemic injustice in America ultimately led to momentous civil rights reforms. Through their efforts, these leaders sparked significant legislative reform and brought about lasting transformation in their respective societies.

Over the past several centuries, the fight for gender equality has seen its fair share of both triumphs and setbacks, from the long overt battles for women's suffrage to the subtler struggles for equal pay.

The history of the women's suffrage movement in the United States serves as a testament to the enduring spirit and the power of the collective fight to overcome injustices. The National Woman Suffrage Association fought for women to have the same voting rights as men, starting in 1848. While this idea was considered revolutionary at the time, it wasn’t until 1920 that women gained equal political representation in the United States with the 19th Amendment.

There are also woke ideas in music and entertainment.

Music is a powerful tool. The world of music and entertainment has long served as a platform for social and political activism, with artists using their voices and talents to raise awareness and inspire change on a variety of issues.

Music has the ability to inspire people, raise awareness, and change the world.

In its purest form, music is a source of enlightenment, offering us philosophies that confront the harsh realities of the world head-on. From Billie Holiday's evocative "Strange Fruit" to John Lennon's hopeful "Imagine" and the revolutionary sounds of Bob Marley, music has always been a medium for social commentary—spreading awareness and reminding us that progress is possible, but it doesn't come easily.

In recent years, the concept of "wokeness" has emerged as a key theme in these efforts, with many artists and celebrities using their platforms to promote progressive values and challenge the status quo. From hip hop and R&B to pop and rock, the music and entertainment industries have played a significant role in shaping the cultural and political landscape.

The notion of being "woke" has always had a significant impact on society—often for the greater good.

Franklin D. Roosevelt's New Deal was a revolutionary, enlightened concept that transformed American society during the 1930s.

During the Great Depression, many Americans were struggling to find work and afford basic necessities. FDR believed that in a civilized society, the government should be responsible for ensuring sustainable employment for its citizens. However, the wealthy elite saw the New Deal as a threat to their status and prosperity; some even called for his death. Despite this, the New Deal ultimately succeeded in generating employment, fostering economic growth, and lifting many Americans out of poverty.

The concept of "wokeness" has been present throughout history even before there was a name for it. Even Jesus was an advocate for fairness and equality. He challenged the traditional "an eye for an eye" mentality by encouraging people to "turn the other cheek." While some leaders in the Jewish world were supportive of Jesus' teachings, others were hostile and saw him as a threat to their beliefs. Ultimately, many leaders rejected Jesus because he didn't fit their expectations of the Messiah, who was expected to lead a rebellion against Roman rule.

There is, however, another side to wokeness. It can also be extreme, brought on by extreme suffering under the yoke of callous rulers. One such moment happened in 1848, when Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels published The Communist Manifesto. This document outlines the theory of socialism and the principles that should govern a communist society. It was an idea that shook the capitalist and monarchical worlds at the time.

Woke ideas have been a powerful force for change in the world. For centuries, it has brought attention to injustices and empowered people to speak out against them. So, the next time someone calls you "woke" as an insult or to express their dissatisfaction with you, don't be offended. Instead, take it as a compliment because that's exactly what it is.

