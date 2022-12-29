The Other Civil War: America's Divisive Struggle Over Slavery

Long before the 1861 civil war, battle lines were already drawn, and the issue of slavery ignited a mini-civil war in the 1850s.

Photo by Public Domain via Wikimedia Commons

The issue of slavery in the United States was a matter of contention from the very beginning.

In 1776, when Thomas Jefferson wrote “all men are created equal” into The Declaration of Independence, he did so knowing full well that this statement excluded African Americans who were enslaved at that time. It became increasingly difficult to ignore or reconcile the contradiction between these words and reality over time. As such, with every passing decade that America existed, the issue of slavery got more layered and complicated.

Those who opposed slavery simply saw it as an abhorrent stain on the American idea that all men are created equal. Slave owners, on the other hand, saw abject bondage as a God-given right.

Forced labor turned many white southerners into mini-emperors who had power and privilege over others; they made up rules and regulations and engineered racial fallacies to maintain their lifestyle as well as justify their institution of slavery. Ultimately, slavery was simply a means of sustaining their wealth, and slave owners did anything to see it continue.

In the mid-1850s, these two opposing philosophies ignited a small civil war between pro-slavery and anti-slavery advocates because potential states were given the right to choose whether or not to allow slavery within their borders.

In 1854, Congress passed the Kansas-Nebraska Act, which established the territories of Kansas and Nebraska and made them available to settlers. The act also provided for the organization of a territorial government in each territory, but it also included a provision known as "popular sovereignty." This provision gave federal territories the right to decide for themselves if they would enter the Union as a free or slave state.

Bleeding Kansas: The Prequel to the American Civil War

Senator Stephen A. Douglas, one of the main supporters of popular sovereignty, believed that allowing territories to decide for themselves whether or not they wanted slavery within their borders would be a better solution than having Congress make this decision nationally.

Douglas argued that if each territory voted on its own laws regarding slavery, then other states with opposing opinions should accept the result without interference. Unfortunately, these provisions backfired, as they only served to exacerbate existing divisions between the North and South.

That same year, Kansas applied for statehood and adopted popular sovereignty to decide on the question of slavery within its borders. Four years prior, California used popular sovereignty and joined the Union as a free state. As a result, The issue of whether Kansas should be allowed into the union as a slave or non-slave state was a contentious one.

Thousands of pro-slavery and antislavery Americans poured into Kansas determined to establish their core beliefs.

To try and affect the outcome, pro-slavery advocates from Missouri moved into the territory, while anti-slavery supporters from the North followed. This created a more volatile situation than before—now two opposing forces were vying for control within one territory. Both sides formed regulating militias and guerrilla bands that further inflamed tensions, which eventually culminated in open warfare.

This period came to be known as "Bleeding Kansas" and was marked by the Sack of Lawrence, in which a pro-slavery militia torched the town in an effort to wipe out what they viewed as a “hotbed of abolitionism.” In retaliation, anti-slavery forces attacked the pro-slavery settlement of Pottawatomie. The two sides went on to fight several battles, capture towns, and set prisoners free in an effort to decide the future of the Kansas territory with regards to slavery.

The violence in Kansas was a precursor to the American Civil War.

Eventually, Kansas was admitted as a free state in 1861, but not before "Bleeding Kansas" had provided the newly formed Republican Party with a powerful anti-slavery issue for the 1860 national election.

The resulting violence in Kansas contributed to the increasing tensions between the North and the South over the issue of slavery. Overall, the Kansas-Nebraska Act and the principle of popular sovereignty played a significant role in the buildup to the great American schism five years later. Ultimately, the issue of states’ rights to define within their borders the validity of slavery, lit the fire that raged as the civil war.