The Other Civil War: America's Divisive Struggle Over Slavery

William Saint Val

Long before the 1861 civil war, battle lines were already drawn, and the issue of slavery ignited a mini-civil war in the 1850s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nskl5_0jxVohrf00
Photo byPublic Domain via Wikimedia Commons

The issue of slavery in the United States was a matter of contention from the very beginning.

In 1776, when Thomas Jefferson wrote “all men are created equal” into The Declaration of Independence, he did so knowing full well that this statement excluded African Americans who were enslaved at that time. It became increasingly difficult to ignore or reconcile the contradiction between these words and reality over time. As such, with every passing decade that America existed, the issue of slavery got more layered and complicated.

Those who opposed slavery simply saw it as an abhorrent stain on the American idea that all men are created equal. Slave owners, on the other hand, saw abject bondage as a God-given right.

Forced labor turned many white southerners into mini-emperors who had power and privilege over others; they made up rules and regulations and engineered racial fallacies to maintain their lifestyle as well as justify their institution of slavery. Ultimately, slavery was simply a means of sustaining their wealth, and slave owners did anything to see it continue.

In the mid-1850s, these two opposing philosophies ignited a small civil war between pro-slavery and anti-slavery advocates because potential states were given the right to choose whether or not to allow slavery within their borders.

In 1854, Congress passed the Kansas-Nebraska Act, which established the territories of Kansas and Nebraska and made them available to settlers. The act also provided for the organization of a territorial government in each territory, but it also included a provision known as "popular sovereignty." This provision gave federal territories the right to decide for themselves if they would enter the Union as a free or slave state.

Bleeding Kansas: The Prequel to the American Civil War

Senator Stephen A. Douglas, one of the main supporters of popular sovereignty, believed that allowing territories to decide for themselves whether or not they wanted slavery within their borders would be a better solution than having Congress make this decision nationally.

Douglas argued that if each territory voted on its own laws regarding slavery, then other states with opposing opinions should accept the result without interference. Unfortunately, these provisions backfired, as they only served to exacerbate existing divisions between the North and South.

That same year, Kansas applied for statehood and adopted popular sovereignty to decide on the question of slavery within its borders. Four years prior, California used popular sovereignty and joined the Union as a free state. As a result, The issue of whether Kansas should be allowed into the union as a slave or non-slave state was a contentious one.

Thousands of pro-slavery and antislavery Americans poured into Kansas determined to establish their core beliefs.

To try and affect the outcome, pro-slavery advocates from Missouri moved into the territory, while anti-slavery supporters from the North followed. This created a more volatile situation than before—now two opposing forces were vying for control within one territory. Both sides formed regulating militias and guerrilla bands that further inflamed tensions, which eventually culminated in open warfare.

This period came to be known as "Bleeding Kansas" and was marked by the Sack of Lawrence, in which a pro-slavery militia torched the town in an effort to wipe out what they viewed as a “hotbed of abolitionism.” In retaliation, anti-slavery forces attacked the pro-slavery settlement of Pottawatomie. The two sides went on to fight several battles, capture towns, and set prisoners free in an effort to decide the future of the Kansas territory with regards to slavery.

The violence in Kansas was a precursor to the American Civil War.

Eventually, Kansas was admitted as a free state in 1861, but not before "Bleeding Kansas" had provided the newly formed Republican Party with a powerful anti-slavery issue for the 1860 national election.

The resulting violence in Kansas contributed to the increasing tensions between the North and the South over the issue of slavery. Overall, the Kansas-Nebraska Act and the principle of popular sovereignty played a significant role in the buildup to the great American schism five years later. Ultimately, the issue of states’ rights to define within their borders the validity of slavery, lit the fire that raged as the civil war.

  • To get NewsBreak stories delivered on your phone, download the NewsBreak App If you use my link, I get a small commission (no cost to you.)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# American History# Government# Kansas Nebraska Act# Politics# Civil War

Comments / 47

Published by

There's something about writing that just makes everything feel better.

Philadelphia, PA
2720 followers

More from William Saint Val

Opinion: Everyone Wants to Be Right, But No One Is Willing to Listen

In life, we are constantly faced with different opinions. Everybody has their own beliefs that are dear to them. It’s natural for us to want to stand up for what we believe in and argue our point of view.

Read full story
3 comments

Satire: The Poetic Manifesto of The Unsavory Nature of Fairy Tales

Do you know those classic fairy tales you heard as a kid? The ones with the happily ever after endings? Turns out, they're full of messed up morals. Do you prefer your fairy tales with a dash of twisted morals thrown in? How delightful. Or perhaps you prefer the original versions? How charming. Unfortunately, neither version is particularly appealing.

Read full story
1 comments

This Day in History: December 20

Photo byThis image is a work of the U.S. army and is in the public domain. When a country invades another without justification, it undermines the principles of sovereignty and non-interference that are central to the international system.

Read full story

This Day in History: December 20

Confederate States of America (dark green). The territories claim by the Confederacy (light green)Photo bycreative commons. Lincoln had been a vocal opponent of slavery, and his election in November 1860 sparked fear and outrage among many Southern slaveholders, which almost led to the dissolution of the Union.

Read full story
Kitty Hawk, NC

This Day in History: December 17

Photo byDaniels John T, Kill Devil Hills Life Saving Station, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. From commercial airlines carrying passengers across continents to astronauts walking on the moon, none of it would have been possible without someone taking that first small step, or 120 feet (36.6 meters) to be exact.

Read full story
1 comments

The treaty that made the flow of people, goods, and services easier across North America

Photo byNicoguaro, CC BY 3.0 creative commons via Wikimedia Commons. Cross-border trade is a critical aspect of the global economy. It is particularly important for countries that share a border.

Read full story
2 comments

A lack of representation led to the most iconic act of civil disobedience in American history

Having a seat at the table is crucial for ensuring that the voices and concerns of all members of a society are heard and addressed. This is especially important for marginalized or underrepresented groups, which may not have the same opportunities to make their voices heard without a designated representative to advocate on their behalf.

Read full story
10 comments

Opinion: The Second Amendment is Holding America Hostage

We are all incapable of being responsible gun owners. Civilization is built on rules that we use to keep our darker impulses in check. Living by these rules makes us feel good about the things we’ve accomplished.

Read full story
53 comments
Fredericksburg, VA

The Confederate victory that caused the Union to reevaluate its strategy

With more industrial might to drive its war machine, the north was expecting a swift victory against the south. However, one of the most lopsided victories occurred during the civil war, causing the Union to reevaluate its war strategy.

Read full story

That time when the US government used socialist tactics to bail the economy out of a recession

Like death and taxes, one other thing that is also certain is that in a free market, there will always be a recession. The cynical nature of capitalism and its reliance on consumer spending for growth.

Read full story
7 comments

America’s “Manifest Destiny” and its first step towards westward expansion

The notion of ordained rights drove America’s expansion, including one of its most famous acquisitions. This purchase not only gave the U.S. access to vast resources and new trade routes but also ended a way of life.

Read full story
5 comments

The Russian-led organization that many countries call “a club of dictators”

The most famous alliances in recent history are probably the USSR and NATO. Eventually, the Soviet Union collapsed, leaving NATO as the dominant alliance. What became of the former Soviet states?

Read full story
29 comments

The Last Human To Walk On The Moon—For Now

Apollo 17 Commander Eugene Andrew Cernan on the moonPhoto byPublic Domain. "We choose to go to the moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard." (Kennedy 1)

Read full story
6 comments

The Accidental President of the United States of America

The first American to become president without ever running for the Presidency. Gerald R. Ford (Left) being sworn in as President by Chief Justice Warren Burger (right) - Betty Ford (center)Photo byPublic Domain.

Read full story
11 comments

America Invaded during World War II

The last time American soldiers died defending America on American soil. Japanese troops raising the Imperial battle flag on the American island of Kiska, June 1942.Photo byPublic Domain via, Wikimedia Commons.

Read full story
35 comments
Birmingham, AL

A Domestic Extremist Organization Bombed a Church Killing Children.

“White harassment,” the tenet of a segregated South. Lyndon Johnson signing the Civil Rights Act.Photo byCecil Stoughton, White House Press Office, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

Read full story
45 comments

The Misconception of the Civil War

The war between the states was a war between economies. As much as the Civil War was about a fundamental difference in ideology—the Confederacy wanted to keep slavery while the northern states wanted to abolish it—there is a common mistaken belief that the South was less wealthy than the North prior to the war.

Read full story
651 comments

Northerners Conspired to Assassinate Lincoln and the Entire Line of Succession to the U.S. Presidency.

Many have argued that the war between the states was rooted in a fundamental difference in ideologies. The Confederacy, made up of slave-holding states in the South, not only wanted to keep slavery intact but also wanted it expanded into newly accepted states, while the Union, made up of mostly non-slave-holding states in the North, wanted it abolished.

Read full story
156 comments
Dallas, TX

This Day in History: November 22

The Most Infamous Presidential Murder in American History Occurred. It was a typical sunny day for the city; however, for November, it was unusually warm. Nevertheless, the thousands of people lining the street were otherwise happy.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy