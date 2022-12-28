Opinion: Everyone Wants to Be Right, But No One Is Willing to Listen

William Saint Val

You can listen without betraying your principles

Photo byfeey on Unsplash

In life, we are constantly faced with different opinions.

Everybody has their own beliefs that are dear to them. It’s natural for us to want to stand up for what we believe in and argue our point of view.

Sometimes, however, this can lead to a protracted struggle of opinions instead of understanding because we refuse to listen.

Listening is a skill that requires self-discipline.

Failure to listen is a detriment to productive discourse and problem-solving. It’s easy to get wrapped up in our own arguments and forget that the other person might have a valid point as well.

Regardless of whether your beliefs are fundamentally sound or not, it’s still OK to listen without fear of compromising one’s beliefs.

Some people are afraid to listen because, deep down, they assume that if they allow themselves to listen to an opponent’s argument, it will fracture their belief system.

Why are some people so dismissive of opposing views? Is it because of the fear that it might lead to agreeing with an opponent’s argument?

If you fear another point of view, then deep down, you already know that your beliefs might not be fundamentally sound to begin with.

Everyone wants to be right, but no one wants to compromise or try to see things from the other person’s perspective.

Listening is a decision made with intent; it shows that you respect the other person enough to hear them out, even if you disagree with them.

If we can learn how to communicate effectively with each other despite our differences, then maybe we can start working towards solutions instead of just arguing about who’s right.

