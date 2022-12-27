Satire: The Poetic Manifesto of The Unsavory Nature of Fairy Tales

William Saint Val

Do you know those classic fairy tales you heard as a kid? The ones with the happily ever after endings? Turns out, they're full of messed up morals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pHU8E_0jujTH8b00
Photo byNatalia Yakovleva on Unsplash

Do you prefer your fairy tales with a dash of twisted morals thrown in? How delightful. Or perhaps you prefer the original versions? How charming. Unfortunately, neither version is particularly appealing.

These days, kids are growing up too fast. And by kids, I mean anyone younger than me. Babies are now being born with TikTok filters and meme-making skills already programmed into their brains. The moral fabric of our society is unraveling faster than you can say "but what about the children?" which incidentally is something parents often say right before they ruin childhood innocence forever.

Perhaps one of the primary causes of our current moral decline is the widespread dissemination of fairy tales. These seemingly harmless bedtime stories, intended to impart moral lessons to children, are actually corrupting their sense of right and wrong.

You'd be practically keeling over in shock if you read the original versions of some of your favorite bedtime lullabies. The original politics make Shakespeare look like a middle school drama teacher. They’re full of murder, mayhem, a good dose of general moral bankruptcy, and a little bit of cannibalism thrown in for good measure.

Publishers have gradually removed many of the overtly darker aspects of classic fairy tales. Despite their best effort to rebrand fairy tales and make them great again, the more subtle moral corruptions—the ones that sneak their way into the subconscious, encouraging youngsters to become morally bankrupt individuals—still remain.

Let’s start with the story of Snow White. Did you know that in the original Brothers Grimm version, Snow White’s stepmother asks her hunter to kill Snow White and bring back her lungs and liver as proof? Get this: Snow White was only seven when her stepmother wanted to kill her.

Luckily, the hunter can’t bring himself to kill Snow White. He leaves her in the woods and brings back the organs of a boar to the queen instead. The queen then cooks and eats them, not knowing they’re not humans.

Apart from the child abandonment, the huntsman is a pretty decent guy, don’t you think? Later, when Snow White is lying in her glass coffin, the queen comes to visit and pricks her finger. She sucks the blood from her finger and tastes human flesh for the first time, realizing she’s been eating boar this whole time. Disgusted, she throws herself down next to Snow White’s body and dies from a broken neck.

Centuries of editing have made Snow White more palatable to modern standards, which culminated in the 1937 Disney classic, "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs."

Despite Disney's best efforts to erase the murder for hire and the allusion to cannibalism in Snow White, the story still teaches children some dubious morals, including that it's OK for a young girl to be taken advantage of by seven grown men. Hey kids, exploitation is perfectly fine.

For the low price of having a roof over your head, we’ll just have you cook, clean, and do whatever else we desire. At least she was happy and grateful to her diminutive masters for enslaving her.

I’m beginning to think that Snow White actually lost her mind, and that’s why she thought she could talk to animals.

I’m sure when you are reading these fairy tales to your kids, your intention isn’t to turn them into the next Jeffrey Dahmer or Matthew Gaetz. But hey, at least they'll put your little one right to sleep.

Many of the original versions of classic fairy tales had one overriding theme: women's cruelty towards themselves and to one another, while men were seen as altruistic saviors prancing around in their pantaloons and telling women what to do.

In the original Cinderella, the stepsisters are so desperate to win the prince’s hand that they cut off their own toes to fit into the glass slipper. When that doesn’t work, they take a knife to their heels.

As punishment for their crimes, doves peck out their eyes. Ouch. The stepsisters were some hardcore simps; they so desperately wanted to be princesses that perhaps they would have started an insurrection.

In the Disney version, the stepsisters are just rude and ungrateful, with no physical mutilation involved. But even without dismemberment, the message is still clear: if you don’t meet a man’s standards, change yourself until you do.

In more recent versions of these stories, the focus has shifted to female empowerment, where girls and young women see themselves as strong individuals that can achieve anything they set their minds to. And they can rely on other women for support and friendship. I hope Ron DeSantis doesn’t read this; you know he'll think it’s woke. I always wonder why so many men are so afraid of a little empowerment.

It's a wonder that society has not completely collapsed under the weight of all this insidious storytelling. But alas, we trudge on, unknowingly perpetuating the cycle of moral decay by passing these narratives down to the next generation of hapless children.

Then there’s the original pretty privilege with a taste for porridge and a knack for finding the perfect bed. Goldilocks is another “heroine” with questionable morals. She was a cranky old woman who broke into the bear's house in one of the original versions. When the bears found her, they did some pretty horrible things to her.

In the edited version, she became an entitled fair-hair little girl who burglarized a home, creepily searched through their stuff and then had the audacity to take a snooze in their bed. In recent years, there have been several stories in the news about people breaking into homes and eating food or sleeping in the beds of homeowners. I suspect these burglars read Goldilocks as kids.

The message is pretty clear in Goldilocks: if you’re of a certain persuasion, then you think you have the privilege of burglarizing and destroying property without suffering any consequences.

The story of Ariel, “The Little Mermaid,” is a popular children’s tale that tells the story of a young mermaid who gives up her life in the sea to become human. We all know how the Disney version ends: Ariel gets her prince, and they live happily ever after. In the original tale, however, the mermaid never married the prince and died in the end. When you deconstruct The Little Mermaid’s theme, it is actually about a girl who gives up everything for a man she barely knows.

Han’s version is more poignant and evocative and is more of a warning about losing everything for an unhealthy, unattainable dream.

Unhealthy dreams lead people down a destructive path where they are chasing after something they will never achieve while sacrificing their own happiness and well-being along the way.

Though the Disney version has many positive messages, there are a few lessons that are particularly problematic. The Little Mermaid teaches kids that relentless obsession to the point of losing your identity is OK if it means that you can fit in or “be a part of that world.” Sometimes “that world” refuses to let you sit at their table.

Additionally, it impresses upon young girls that they have to sacrifice themselves in order to get what they want, and that rejection isn’t something they should expect in life.

The Little Mermaid perpetuates the idea that fitting in is more important than being true to yourself.

We all know that change is an essential part of life, and without it, we would never grow or learn new things about ourselves.

This need to fit in, however, leads people to make choices they wouldn’t normally make and suppress parts of their personality in order to conform. Who you gendered as, should transcend conformity. Be you.

Disney has been cleaning up classic fairy tales for years. Despite its efforts, the edited versions aren’t any better. They are perhaps even worse because of their subliminal messages.

And then there’s Sleeping Beauty. In one version of the original story, the king finds Sleeping Beauty in her castle and has his way with her while she’s asleep. She gives birth to twins—a boy and a girl.

The girl grows up to be just like her mother and is also assaulted by the king while she’s asleep. But the boy is different—he’s disgusted at what happened and decides to kill his father, the king.

In the updated version of Sleeping Beauty, Sleeping Beauty is in a castle guarded by a dragon. The prince slays the dragon and rescues Sleeping Beauty with a kiss. What sort of message is that sending to kids, especially boys? There is no need to ask permission. I saved the day, so I’m taking my reward. In any case, if she can’t say no, then that means yes, obviously.

The original versions of classic fairy tales are full of dark themes and messages that are not appropriate for children. Despite the publisher’s best efforts, the edited versions aren’t any better. They are perhaps even worse because of their subliminal messages.

Clearly, it's time to ban all fairy tales and protect our precious children from their corrupting influence. After all, we can't have any more virtuous young minds being twisted and perverted by those devious tales of magic and adventure. No, sir, it's time to crack down on this fairy tale menace before it's too late. So, next time you’re tucking your little ones into bed, maybe skip the Brothers Grimm stories and opt for something a little lighter, like The Silence of the Lambs.

  • This essay is a work of satire and should not be taken seriously. It is intended for entertainment purposes only.

