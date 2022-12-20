Sex, lies, impeachment, and the United States President

William Saint Val

This Day in History: December 19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T60QT_0jnAnPtH00
Lindsey Graham during the House Judiciary Committee meeting to impeach Clinton

The power of the presidency is vast and far-reaching, but, as the saying goes, with great power comes great responsibility.

As the leader of the executive branch of the United States government, the president is expected to uphold the Constitution and the laws of the land. However, there are times when a president may act in a manner that is deemed unlawful or unethical.

In such cases, the Constitution provides a means by which a president can be held accountable for their actions: the right to impeach. Impeachment is a formal process in which a president can be charged with misconduct and removed from office if found guilty.

While the impeachment process is rare, it serves as a crucial check on presidential power and ensures that no one, not even the president, is above the law. On December 19, 1998, the U.S. House of Representatives impeached President Bill Clinton for lying under oath and obstruction of justice.

This was a monumental event in American history as it marked only the second time that an impeachment had been brought against a sitting president in the United States; Andrew Johnson being the first to be impeached back in 1868.

The Constitution grants the president certain powers but also establishes a system of checks and balances to ensure that the president does not abuse or exceed those powers.

Clinton's charges stemmed from allegations that he lied under oath regarding his relationship with White House intern Monica Lewinsky during his deposition for Paula Jones’ sexual harassment case against him.

The vote to pass articles of impeachment fell largely along party lines, with 228 Democrats voting “no” and 205 Republicans voting “yes” on both counts: lying under oath before a grand jury and obstruction of justice by attempting to influence witness testimony related to Ms. Lewinsky's affair with him while he was president.

Though many believed at this point that Clinton would be removed from office due to these accusations, Senate Republicans were unable to resist pressure from public opinion polls showing strong disapproval among voters over their pursuit or removal proceedings, ultimately leading them to decide to acquit him on February 12th, 1999, after lengthy deliberations.

Despite the controversy surrounding the situation, President Bill Clinton emerged from the scandal relatively unscathed politically, serving out the remainder of his second term in office without any major issues arising. Despite having officially become just the second US president ever to face such serious criminal allegations, he managed to remain a popular figure amongst constituents even after the conclusion of the legal process.

Impeachment is an integral component of the United States' system of government. It is an important safeguard against abuse of power. The impeachment of President Bill Clinton serves as a reminder that not even the president is above the law.

