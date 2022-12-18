This Day in History: December 17

The dawn of aviation

From commercial airlines carrying passengers across continents to astronauts walking on the moon, none of it would have been possible without someone taking that first small step, or 120 feet (36.6 meters) to be exact.

On December 17, 1903, near Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, brothers Orville and Wilbur Wright made history by successfully completing the first sustained flights in an airplane.

The feat was accomplished when Orville took off and glided 120 feet (36.6 meters) through the air in 12 seconds. This momentous event marked a significant milestone for humanity as it opened up the possibility of exploring new frontiers with flight technology that had previously been unimaginable.

The Wright Brothers’ accomplishment is widely recognized as one of humanity’s greatest achievements due to its impact on transportation and communication around the world today.

Their invention revolutionized travel time between places that were once far apart; now people can travel from one side of a country to another within hours instead of days or weeks.

Their breakthrough allowed people to travel more freely than ever before. The breakthrough achievement of these two brothers is often credited with inspiring future inventors and engineers to continue pushing boundaries in aeronautical engineering.

Their revolutionary idea changed how humans interact with each other both socially and economically.

Their success led others, such as Glenn Curtiss, Igor Sikorsky, Juan de la Cierva, and Charles Lindbergh, among many others, to further develop their ideas into more advanced airplanes over time. The Wright Brothers’ invention changed not only how we travel but also how people interact with each other across long distances.