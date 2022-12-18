The treaty that made the flow of people, goods, and services easier across North America

William Saint Val

This Day in History: December 17

Photo byNicoguaro, CC BY 3.0 creative commons via Wikimedia Commons

Cross-border trade is a critical aspect of the global economy. It is particularly important for countries that share a border.

In order to facilitate trade between neighboring countries, many of them have entered into trade agreements. These agreements make it easier and cheaper for businesses in the member countries to buy and sell goods and services across the border.

One such treaty is the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which was signed on December 17, 1992, by the leaders of Mexico, Canada, and the United States.

This agreement created one of the world's largest free-trade zones and aimed to promote economic growth in all three countries involved.

The main objectives of NAFTA were to eliminate tariffs between member nations, reduce barriers to investment across borders, improve labor standards, protect intellectual property rights, boost economic growth, and create jobs.

Since its implementation in 1994, there have been numerous benefits for all three countries involved with NAFTA, including increased foreign direct investment into each country as well as a surge in exports from Mexico, which has helped diversify its economy.

Additionally, the trade agreement has allowed businesses access to larger markets while providing consumers with more options at lower prices due to increased competition among companies operating within this zone.

Furthermore, it has led many multinational corporations, such as Ford Motor Company and General Motors, to set up manufacturing plants that employ thousands of people throughout North America, creating jobs and contributing positively to local economies where these facilities are located.

Despite criticisms about the lack of environmental protection measures within this agreement, overall, NAFTA is seen by most experts as having had a positive impact on both economic development and social integration between member states since its inception almost thirty years ago.

