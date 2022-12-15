Opinion: The Second Amendment is Holding America Hostage

William Saint Val

We are all incapable of being responsible gun owners.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E060a_0ji5yHcZ00
Photo byGayatri MalhotraonUnsplash

Civilization is built on rules that we use to keep our darker impulses in check. Living by these rules makes us feel good about the things we’ve accomplished.

Nonetheless, whatever social theories we swear our allegiance to, in any instance where rational behavior is needed, our anger always wins. As such, given how emotionally irrational we are as a species, no human being should have the right to bear arms.

The Second Amendment is one of the cornerstones of American liberty. Many Americans see it as an essential part of the Constitution, and by itself, it stands as a reminder that all Americans have an inherent right to defend their lives, liberties, and property against any threat or aggression.

In an historical context, the amendment codified the existence of a militia to oppose a tyrannical military force. In addition, it incorporated into the text the rights for individuals to bear arms for self-defense.

As a founding amendment, it was framed in direct opposition to monarchical rule. Nevertheless, it should have been reframed to fit a democracy now independent of a monarchy.

The Second Amendment was written over two hundred years ago, and since then the world has changed drastically.

In today’s America, gun control advocates argue that the Second Amendment is outdated and no longer applies in modern society because of its lack of relevance to today's issues.

As mass shootings become more common, they point out that, with advances in technology, guns are now much more destructive than they were when the amendment was written; therefore, it should be revised to better reflect our current reality.

On the other hand, proponents see any restrictions on the second amendment as an assault on their liberties and vehemently oppose them.

Because of the 2nd Amendment, gun violence has become a chronic disease.

Whenever there is a mass shooting, there is always the same reaction: one side is calling for tighter gun controls, while the other is sending thoughts and prayers to the victims and their families.

The one thing you will never hear is that the second amendment should be repealed. In any case, it would take an act of God to strike it down. That being said, given how emotionally volatile we are as a species, it should not have been a law to begin with.

The fact of the matter is that humans are incapable of being rational for very long, especially when anger is involved.

Metal health is the first thing thrown around when there is a mass shooting. Yes, many mass shootings are committed by someone with some form of mental health issue; unfortunately, the vast majority are committed by people who simply got angry.

Anger is useful but unpredictable, especially if you are not used to being angry.

No matter how altruistic, logical, or friendly you might think you are, part of being human is our exceptional ability for irrational behavior. We’re prone to anger, and that makes us unfit to bear arms. This should be an indisputable rule in any civilized society.

Is it wrong to say that because humans get angry, they can’t be responsible gun owners? Many people with strong feelings manage their anger and sadness in healthy ways every day. They work jobs, raise families, and contribute positively to their communities. Nonetheless, anger is an emotion that can be both irrational and difficult to control, making it hard for us to think clearly and act rationally.

When we are feeling angry, our thoughts become clouded by intense emotions such as rage, frustration, or even fear. Unfortunately, no matter how much we try to avoid anger-inducing situations, they are an inevitable part of life. It's only a matter of time before we face a situation that takes us to that dark place.

Many of us have had those moments where we’ve gotten angry and done something regrettable in the heat of the moment.

We’ve all had one of those “I don’t know what came over me” or “I’ve never acted like that before” moments spurred on by anger. Now imagine if a weapon were introduced in one of those moments. What would've been your reaction then?

The debate over gun control has been raging for decades, and with each new tragedy, the discussion intensifies. One of the main arguments in favor of guns is that responsible gun owners can be trusted to use them responsibly.

While this may seem like a valid point at face value, it fails to take into account human behavior when it comes to firearms.

You see, as humans, we use anything at our disposal as an extension of our anger, whether it is a car, a shoe, or even a gun. The term “responsible gun owner,” with respect to human behavior, is a fundamental quandary.

To illustrate this point further, let us consider recent events: In 2019 alone, there have been 417 mass shootings across America, according to Gun Violence Archive statistics.

There are many "responsible" gun owners in this total who chose not to act responsibly and instead used the right to bear arms as an extension of their rage against innocent people who had nothing to do with their grievances.

No matter how responsible someone may claim they are when owning firearms, it does not guarantee safe handling or prevent misuse.

The issue with guns is that they make anger more explosive and easier to act out. There is no such thing as a responsible gun owner; there is only someone who hasn’t gotten angry with a gun in their hand yet.

The Founding Fathers saw the Second Amendment as the bulwark of America’s liberties, and they enshrined it in the Constitution.

They argued that a well-armed population was the best defense against tyranny. That’s why they gave every citizen the right to bear arms. Sadly, the Second Amendment has become a tyranny over the people it was supposed to protect.

If there was never a second amendment, then perhaps there wouldn't be so much gun violence.

Regrettably, implementing tighter gun control, raising the age limit to own a gun, and banning the ownership of assault-style weapons—all this means little if the second amendment exists. However, with so many gun control opponents, repealing the second amendment is just not possible.

All laws are an agreed-upon construct, and when they become a burden to their citizens, they should be removed.

In any case, the last time a change so profound was demanded of the United States of America, it started a civil war. At the end of the day, the second amendment is ironclad. However, in hindsight, given how emotionally volatile we are as a species, it should not have been a law in the first place.

  • This content is the personal opinion of the author and should not be considered as fact or advice in any legal or personal matters.

# The second amendment# gun restriction# gun violence# mental health# human behavior

